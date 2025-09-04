‘The Newsreader’ Finale: Anna Torv Reveals Question No One Ever Asked About Helen Norville

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Newsreader Season 2 finale.]

The Newsreader aired its Season 3/series finale on February 2, 2025, in Australia. But for American audiences, Season 2 has just ended on AMC+ as of September 4. The season saw a seismic shift for news anchors/couple Helen Norville (Anna Torv) and Dale Jennings (Sam Reid), whose once strong relationship got crushed under the weight of work and fame.

Set in 1987-88, The Newsreader Season 2 dove into a nation in flux — amid election drama, financial upheaval, and a cultural reckoning. As Australia grappled with identity, Helen and Dale confronted who they are to each other and to the world. Their relationship’s downturn began subtly early into the six-episode season. With Geoff Walters (Robert Taylor) anchoring his own program at a new station, Helen and Dale were the star newsreaders of News at Six, putting their relationship under a microscope in the public eye and in the newsroom. As Dale strengthened his skills on the desk, his editorial eye sharpened, leading to increasing disagreements on how to cover hard-hitting news stories with Helen.

This was a tough change for Helen, who has been dealing with sexist control from her producers since long before she and Dale connected. Dale wasn’t mistreating her like boss Lindsay Cunningham (William McInnes) or new CEO Charlie Tate (Daniel Gillies), not even close, but their disagreements made her feel Dale didn’t fully trust her judgment, and this ate away at her under the surface. Still, their relationship was the most peaceful place in their lives. But things went downhill fast when Dale suggested getting married and selling the engagement story to celebrity columnist Donna Gillies (Queenie van de Zandt) in exchange for her silence about Helen’s medical history (Helen was institutionalized against her will at age 16 and treated for schizophrenia). It was well intended and followed up by a real proposal, but Helen broke Dale’s heart when saying no and ending their relationship.

Helen’s climactic moment of the season came when she walked off camera during a live news broadcast in protest of a story about Geoff and Evelyn Walter’s (Marg Downey) daughter, Kay (Philippa Northeast), who struggled with drug addiction. She walked off air and headed straight for Charlie’s house, where they hooked up and went on a bender. The tumult led to Helen realizing she wanted Dale back. She proposed to him in a scene that was pitched by Torv on the day of filming and was basically completely improvised. Dale said no, knowing that it wasn’t right for them at the time.

Helen ended the season with a new job and a better producer, but the abusive Lindsay revealed the details of her medical history to the new boss, telling him that she’s volatile and needs to be micromanaged. Dale’s story ended with him being a solo anchor and offering exclusive access to his personal life to Donna in exchange for her silence about his sexuality, which the show never explicitly labels, but he’s attracted to men and women. Dale fears being outed and ostracized like his fellow famous friend, Gerry Carroll (Rory Fleck Byrne), and he’ll sadly do anything to keep his secret.

Looking ahead to The Newsreader Season 3, which AMC+ will presumably release in the future though that’s not yet confirmed, there’s a big change coming to Helen’s life in the form of an official diagnosis for her mental health struggles. She’s not schizophrenic, but she will get a new answer. Here, Torv looks back on Season 2 with TV Insider, sharing what it’s been like to never have been asked about Helen’s mental health by the press until Season 3, plus details about improvising with Reid throughout the series.

We’re in a unique position here of The Newsreader Season 2 being debuted to U.S. audiences long after the series finale has come out in Australia. So for those new viewers, could you, in a few sentences, describe how Season 3 will complete the arc of this story?

Anna Torv: It feels so strange talking about it, but we sort of knew when we finished.

This has been one of my favorite shows ever to make. I’ve just loved it. I’ve loved the people, and it’s just been a really collaborative, beautiful environment to work in. And so because of that, and [because] we love the characters, we all very much wanted to serve their arcs and serve their journeys. We stepped into Season 3 knowing that it was going to be our last season, and so it is complete. It’s a three-act show really. I don’t want to give too much away, but I feel deeply satisfied with where we leave the characters. And I think that each season has its own very distinct flavor all within keeping of the show, but we definitely get to kind of stretch and we don’t get to repeat anything. I don’t how to answer that without giving stuff away [laughs].

I know that we learn more about Helen’s mental health diagnosis in Season 3. Was that diagnosis always part of the story’s plan, or was it discovered along the way?

No, it was in the very, very beginning. It’s interesting because through all the press, even though I’m promoting Season 2 at the moment, I’ve been very specific about not talking about it. But more to the point, what I found fascinating, deeply fascinating, especially considering what we’re telling and what we’re talking about with this character in the show, is that there has never been a question until Season 3 about “it.” I have sat silently while people have asked about, “What’s it like wearing the shoulder pads?” or “What do you think about this?” or listening to her being described as demanding and needy and hysterical and all the rest of it.

All these Lindsay Cunningham words.

This is how it has been. “We love her, but she’s a lot.” But all the way through from the very beginning, before we shot a single frame of Season 1, we knew who Helen was and what she had. And so Season 3 for that particular reason was really satisfying to get that out there properly — in a very true way actually, and hopeful by the end.

Was that annoying for you to field those questions about Helen being “difficult” when you knew the truth about her?

No, there were so many other things in the show that we did get to talk about. I found it fascinating. I found it really fascinating actually.

I know that really beautiful scene in the Season 1 finale, where Helen reveals her medical history and Dale reveals his sexuality, was basically only shot once. Did anything like that happen again in Season 2 and its finale?

Yeah, we did a lot of creative stuff. And that’s all [credit to] our director, Emma Freeman, who’s directed every single episode. She’s fantastic. I’m actually about to start another show with her now. She’s great. That [Season 1 finale scene] was also one of the last scenes that we shot. It was scheduled for one of the first [shoot days of that season], and we didn’t quite know what it was going be. But throughout the process, we did get to do a bunch of experimental bits and pieces even though the show isn’t improvised. It’s written, but there was a lot of freedom within that to play. And we would just continually stretch it and stretch it.

You can do that when you’ve got actors that are really solid in who they’re playing, and you’ve got a trust and a safety net with everybody. I don’t think you can do that all the time. But yeah, there was lots of bits, especially in the newsroom. I mean, we did so many of those scenes. There’s little cuts that you can see, but so many of those scenes were just run together. We’d run five, six, seven scenes at the same time, and I think that it gives a frenetic element to it, but there’s also a flow. It becomes a little bit like a theater show. You’re alive in your body, and I think that comes through.

How many takes did you do for the Season 2 finale scene where Helen proposes to Dale, which is the third failed proposal of this season?