‘Anna Pigeon’ Series Cast: Tracy Spiridakos & More Stars of New Crime Drama

Nevada Barr’s best-selling Anna Pigeon novels are being adapted into a drama series by USA Network. The series was announced in May 2025 as part of NBCUniversal’s 2025-26 programming slate, and Chicago P.D. alum Tracy Spiridakos is set to star.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of what Anna Pigeon is about, the book franchise’s history, and what to expect from its new onscreen adaptation. We’ll continue to share updates as they’re available.

What is Anna Pigeon about?

USA’s Anna Pigeon is about the titular character, a former city slicker who became a park ranger after a devastating loss changed the trajectory of her life forever. While Anna tries to outrun her demons, her focus turns to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds, no matter who or what gets in her way. The series is based on the New York Times best-selling novels.

Anna Pigeon is produced by Cineflix Studios and December Films. Showrunner Morwyn Brebner, director Lea Thompson, Todd Berger, Julie Di Cresce, Brett Burlock, Peter Emerson, Sonia Hosko and Gordon Gilbertson to executive produce.

Who’s in the Anna Pigeon cast?

Spiridakos’ casting in the titular role was announced in July. Star Trek: Discovery‘s Ronnie Rowe Jr. will play FBI agent and “wanderer” Frederick Stanton, as announced in August.

Additional cast includes Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz, Cooper Levy, and Ryan Northcott, as well as Paulina Alexis and Tricia Helfer.

When does Anna Pigeon premiere?

Catch the new series in 2026 on USA Network. An official premiere date will be announced at a later time.

How many Anna Pigeon books are there?

There are 19 novels in Barr’s franchise. The first, Track of the Cat, was published in 1993. Here are the Anna Pigeon books in order:

There are still more Anna Pigeon books to come. Barr currently lives in New Orleans, and the 20th novel in her franchise is said to be set there.

Which Nevada Barr books is the Anna Pigeon TV series based on?

It’s not clear if they’re intending to adapt one book per season. Like with any adaptation, it’s likely a composite of stories throughout the series.

Anna Pigeon, Series Premiere, 2026, USA Network