‘Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer & Tracy Spiridakos Return for One Chicago Crossover — Watch Video

What To Know One Chicago crossover promo reveals Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos are returning.

Find out what’s going on with Upton and Halstead now.

One Chicago fans have received some very exciting news about the upcoming three-show crossover on March 4: Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos are returning!

Yes, Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton are back in Chicago, NBC revealed on Wednesday, February 4, as Med, Fire, and P.D. aired their last episodes before going off for a few weeks for the Winter Olympics. The March 4 crossover episodes will be the next new ones for all three shows, and a promo aired featuring their returns.

“Good to see you,” Halstead says to a bloody Upton. Watch the promo above.

NBC has also revealed that Upton, who, when she left at the end of Season 11, had been looking to start over, is now an FBI agent. “She joins her former P.D. allies after a drug enforcement task force case out of her Detroit field office leads her back to Chicago,” the network teases.

As for Soffer’s Halstead, who exited as a series regular in Season 10 in 2022, he had taken a job with the army tracking drug cartels. “Most recently, he’s been deep undercover, which leads him on a path to the same case that Upton is investigating,” NBC says.

The crossover kicks off on Chicago Fire, then leads into Chicago Med, and concludes with Chicago P.D. (Med and Fire swapping time slots usually happens with these crossovers). The official description of the event reads as follows: “Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency. Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy.”

By the time of Spiridakos’s exit, Upton and Halstead had divorced. This promo suggests that they haven’t seen each other in the time since, but will this emergency bring them back together?

What are you hoping to see in Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos’ returns in the crossover? Let us know in the comments section below.

One Chicago Crossover, Wednesday, March 4, 8/7c, NBC