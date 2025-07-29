More than a year after Tracy Spiridakos‘ final episode of Chicago P.D. aired, she has a new show in the works. The actress will lead the new USA Network show Anna Pigeon in 2026, according to Deadline. It’s her first role since exiting the NBC police procedural in 2024.

Spiridakos will play the titular character in the upcoming series. Pigeon is “a former city slicker who became a park ranger after a devastating loss changed the trajectory of her life forever,” the trade reports. As she “tries to outrun her demons,” she begins “solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds.”

Anna Pigeon is based on novels by Nevada Barr. Showrunner Morwyn Brebner will be leading the series, with Lea Thompson directing and executive producing. Other executive producers include Todd Berger, Brett Burlock, Sonia Hosko, Julia Di Cresce, Peter Emerson, Gordon Gilbertson, Tom Cox, and Jordy Randall, with Leslie Cowan producing.

Spiridakos starred as Haley Upton on seven seasons of Chicago P.D. before she decided to leave the show after Season 11. She was introduced in a recurring role back in Season 4, then promoted to a series regular for Seasons 5 through 11.

Of her decision to leave, Spiridakos told Variety, “I decided at the end of my sixth season, which is when I had reached out to [showrunner] Gwen [Sigan] and to everyone at Wolf to let them know that I just wanted to do one more year. I wanted us to send out the character with one last season,” Spiridakos explained. “I love everybody on the show — cast, crew, producers, writers, everybody. It’s such an incredible team. I was just curious what was out there for me and wanted to switch it up, and that was it.”

In another interview with Deadline, she called it a “hard decision,” but said she was “curious about what else was out there and wanted to switch it up.”

Anna Pigeon, 2026, USA Network