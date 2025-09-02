Ken Jennings Reveals Milestone He Wants to Reach While Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has only hosted Jeopardy! since 2021 and done it as the solo host since 2023. But he wants to be there long enough that he can reach a certain milestone.

On August 29, Jennings took a break from filming the new season to post a photo backstage. “Really hoping to host Jeopardy! long enough that they let me play with the backstage label maker. #labelmaker,” he captioned the Instagram post.

The photo featured the label maker, as well as some supplies on a table. The sticker coming out of the label maker read, “JEOPARDY! WARDROBE.”

Fans chimed in on what he should do with the label maker and how he is doing as the host. “First order of business? Printing a label that says ‘LABEL MAKER,'” one fan wrote.

“Get your own and start labeling the s**t out of every single thing in the studio,” said another.

“You’ve got the chops. Just march right up and do it,” a third added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

“It’s difficult to pass by a label maker and not want to press buttons,” a fan wrote.

“You’ll be the host as long as you want to be. You’re doing an excellent job!” commented another.

Jennings occasionally posts behind-the-scenes photos while filming the game show. In early August, he shared a photo of himself wearing a tie that belonged to former host Alex Trebek.

Ken Jennings talked with TV Insider in July and shared how long he plans to stay the host of Jeopardy!. “The last host worked into his 80s. Traditionally, it’s not a job you retire from,” he said.

“I didn’t know at the time, but now that I have a few years under my belt, I think I understand why Alex wanted to do it. It’s just such an incredibly fun job. You’re playing along with the smartest folks and getting to see them do their thing up close. I really feel very lucky that I’m still part of the Jeopardy! family after all these years. And I have no plans to hang it up.”

Jeopardy!, Season 42, starting September 8, check local listings