Alix Earle is ready to show a different side of herself on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. Along with Robert Irwin, Jennifer Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt, the internet personality was one of four contestants confirmed for the show ahead of the big September 3 cast reveal, and she opened up to TV Insider about what she hopes to bring to the competition.

“I am definitely competitive, which I don’t think anyone has ever really seen before,” Earle admits. “People are used to seeing me having fun and I think the more serious side of myself is definitely going to come out in the training.”

Earle says she’s “always been a fan” of the dance competition show and is excited to dive back into one of her childhood passions (she grew up dancing but stopped in high school). “Being able to submerge myself in dance training again is such a dream come true,” she gushes. “I have never done any ballroom dancing or danced with a partner before, but I’m eager to learn!”

While Earle is used to putting herself out there on social media, DWTS will require her to do live performances on television each week, which is admittedly what she’s “most nervous” about. “My nerves can definitely get to me at times, and I think forgetting the dance on live television is my biggest fear,” she shares. “But I cannot wait to meet everyone in the DWTS family and all of the other talent on the show. I’ve heard so much about the close connections you build with everyone and can’t wait to be part of it.”

Earle thinks she’ll excel at the “quick and upbeat” dances, like the Samba or Jive, but is “pretty terrified” of the slower routines, like the Viennese Waltz. Luckily, she’ll have a professional partner to guide her through it.

“I am looking for a partner who is going to keep pushing me to be better each week,” she says. “I want to come out of this surprising myself.” The pro/celebrity pairings will be revealed on September 3.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC

