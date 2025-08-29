See Al Roker Rock Out On Stage With Role Model During ‘Today’ Concert

Al Roker ended his week on Today by rocking out with one of the music industry’s biggest rising stars.

Role Model made his Today debut on Friday by wrapping up the NBC morning show’s 2025 Citi Concert Series summer lineup. Keeping up with his viral tradition of bringing a lucky fan up on stage for his song “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” the artist invited Roker out to sing and dance with him.

“Where’s my Sally tonight?” Role Model yelled as Roker walked out on stage in a cowboy hat and with a glass of white wine in hand. Roker busted a move as he and the singer jammed out to the song’s chorus with the 30 Rockefeller Plaza crowd.

Roker now joins the likes of stars such as Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson, Reneé Rapp, and Conan Gray to be dubbed as Role Model’s “Sally” at one of his concerts — and fans loved to see the Today host having a blast on air.

“This made me smile so big!!! Two of our faves taking the stage together!!!!❤️ and WOW! Al is a wine drinking pro! Not a drop spilled!😆😆,” one fan commented underneath a clip of the performance shared on the show’s official Instagram page. Another user added, “You are a LEGEND Uncle Al!!! Love you! ❤️.”

“I can’t explain how much this made my morning,” a third user commented. Someone else shared, “sALly you understood the assignment and nailed it without even dropping a sip of wine! 🍷.”

MTV’s official Instagram account gave the performance a “10/10” in another comment.

Today‘s Instagram shared a behind-the-scenes look at Roker “warming up to be Sally” via Instagram on Friday, which involved some stretching and gathering his props. The show’s account also posted a sweet clip of Roker’s Today colleagues watching him take the stage.

“No one was more excited for this than craig 😂,” Today‘s page captioned the video of Craig Melvin and Laura Jarrett smiling and cheering on their friend and cohost.

While Roker wrapped up the week with Role Model, he returned to Today on Tuesday, August 26, after taking a week-long vacation in Italy with his wife, Deborah Roberts. “Arrivederci, Italy,” he captioned a Tuesday Instagram post, which featured photos from the couple’s train tour across the European country. “And thank you, @debrobertsabc for a great birthday/anniversary combination.”

He later poked fun at himself while sharing then-and-now pics of himself and Roberts posing in front of the Torre del Mangia. “Siena, 2009 vs. 2025. Only that clock tower and @debrobertsabc haven’t changed,” he captioned the Instagram post, adding, “I look ancient.”

