We’re getting into our video girl era once again because you can watch the Jonas Brothers‘ 20th anniversary concert, the Greetings From Your Hometown tour, on Samsung TV.

“Partnering with the Jonas Brothers to livestream their upcoming tour on STN reflects our commitment to connecting audiences with the artists and stories they love, on the biggest screen in the home,” said Salek Brodsky, SVP and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus. “With STN, we are not just launching the industry’s first FAST network, we’re creating a destination for exclusive fan-first experiences on Samsung TV Plus.”

The brothers have made headlines in recent weeks for bringing out guests on their tour stops, such as Demi Lovato, Jesse McCartney, Glen Powell, and more. If you’ve missed any of their previous shows and don’t have tickets to an upcoming one (the tour continues until November), there is now a way to watch from your living room.

History of the Jonas Brothers

Kevin, Joe, and Nick first emerged on the scene in 2005 with their debut single, “Mandy.” Their first album, It’s About Time, was released in 2006. The brothers went on to release numerous albums and songs and star in concert films, the television show J.O.N.A.S. on Disney Channel, Camp Rock and its sequel, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, and Married to Jonas, all before their breakup in 2013. During their hiatus, they released solo music and raised their families.

When they reunited in 2019, the Jonas Brothers released their fifth album, Happiness Begins, which sparked their first number one, Grammy-nominated hit, “Sucker.” Since then, they’ve released two more albums and embarked on four tours. Kevin and their younger brother Franklin also cohosted the show Claim to Fame.

Now, the brothers are taking their fans with them, wherever they are, to celebrate 20 years. “This tour is about celebrating where we came from and sharing that with the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way,” the Jonas Brothers said in a press release. “Streaming it live on Samsung TV Plus means we get to include every fan, everywhere. No matter where you are, this is your hometown show.”

How to watch the Jonas Brothers concert

The Jonas Brothers will livestream from their Dallas, Texas, show on August 31 at 9/8c. However, only those who get Samsung TV Plus’ new flagship channel, Samsung Television Network, will be able to watch it.

Their first tour stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was also streamed on the channel. Don’t worry if you don’t have the channel right now, though, because there are other opportunities to see the boys perform.

After this weekend, their October 12 show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, their October 26 show in Orlando, Florida, and their November 9 show in Buffalo, New York, will all livestream on the channel.

Along with the concert, fans will be able to have backstage access, surprise guests, and all the fan-favorite hits. The live concert will feature a surprise host featuring live interviews, commentary, and more. Last time, Franklin and their Camp Rock costar Anna Maria Perez de Tagle cohosted the livestream.

Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TV, Galaxy, Smart Monitor, and Family Hub devices.

JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, August, October, and November, 9/8c, Samsung Television Network