Arden Cho Reveals She Quit Acting After Netflix Canceled ‘Partner Track’

In the wake of KPop Demon Hunter‘s Netflix success, Arden Cho revealed that she almost left the entertainment industry a few years ago.

“Life is really funny. Today is actually the third anniversary of Partner Track. If you don’t know, Partner Track was my first show as a ‘one,’ so it was my first show as a lead on Netflix. And it got canceled,” Cho said in a Wednesday, August 27, TikTok video. “When it got canceled, I decided to quit the business because I just felt like maybe that was that for me. Still got to have a show, still got to have that moment, so I thought I was done with this career and this industry.”

Based on author Helen Wan’s 2013 book of the same name, Partner Track starred Cho as Ingrid Yun, a lawyer who finds herself wrapped up in personal, professional, and romantic drama while trying to rise in the ranks of her New York City law firm. The series, which premiered in 2022, was canceled by Netflix after one season.

“I ended up taking a big break. I traveled for about a year and a half. I did a lot of things that were on my bucket list,” Cho said of her acting hiatus.

Though she went on to appear in two episodes of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series in 2024, it wasn’t until she got the audition for KPop Demon Hunters that she committed to giving her acting career another go.

“I just really loved this idea of an animated film set in Korea, with Korean leads that are female, that are cool and bada**, and it has K-pop and action and romance, humor, a little bit of everything that I love. And I’m such a big animation lover, so I was really excited about it and so honored that I got to voice Rumi,” she told her TikTok followers. “And then, now, today, on the day that is the three-year anniversary of what was my baby, our movie is No. 1 on Netflix. The No. 1 most-streamed movie. And we also topped the box office this weekend with our sing-alongs.”

Earlier this week, KPop Demon Hunters officially became Netflix’s most popular original film of all time with over 236 million views since its June 20 release. Cho voices Rumi, the lead singer (with a dangerous secret) of the K-pop trio Huntr/x. The movie follows the girl group as they battle an evil demon boy band and utilize their music to seal the barrier between the human and demon worlds.

“It feels like the biggest gift to me because this movie reminded me why I love making movies and art and TV and film and telling stories, because it makes people happy,” Cho continued. “I’m just so happy this movie is bringing people so much joy, and I’m so happy to be a part of it, and I’m so thankful I get to share this moment with all of you.”

Calling the film’s success a “blessing in disguise,” Cho concluded her TikTok upload by stating, “The last year was such an interesting time in my life. And now, I’m feeling just a whole new different kind of energy and love and excitement for everything that I do. So thank you.”

Prior to Partner Track and KPop Demon Hunters, Cho appeared in a number of projects before scoring her breakout role as Kira Yukimura on MTV’s Teen Wolf. She went on to star in shows and films such as Stuck, Freakish, Miss 2059, and Chicago Med before her eventual acting break.

Partner Track, All Episodes Now Streaming, Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters, Now Streaming, Netflix