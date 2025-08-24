Kevin Woo, Arden Cho, and Rei Ami at the Paris Theater in New York City on August 23, 2025

A star-studded viral marketing stunt? This is “How It’s Done.” KPop Demon Hunters stars Rei Ami and Kevin Woo surprised fans with a concert from atop a double-decker bus in New York City on Saturday, August 23.

Footage shared online by Netflix shows Rei Ami, who provides the singing voice of Huntr/x member Zoey, and Kevin Woo, who does so for Mystery Saja, singing “How It’s Done.” Woo also performed “Soda Pop” for the occasion.

WHO’S THE BADDEST THEM HELLO Rei Ami and Kevin Woo from KPop Demon Hunters leading NYC in a singalong to How It’s Done 😭 pic.twitter.com/SWmLaLHcmd — Netflix (@netflix) August 23, 2025

The bus concert was part of KPop Demon Hunters Golden Weekend, which also involved Rei Ami joining costars Arden Cho (Rumi) and May Hong (Mira) in lighting up the Empire State Building on Friday, August 22.

“Animation is a truly collaborative medium, and it’s their voices, literally, their voices, that have brought Rumi and Mira and Zoey to life and put these songs on top of the charts,” co-director and co-screenwriter Chris Appelhans told the New York Post. “I’m so grateful for the fans and for these wonderful, talented women who made this movie such a beacon of connection and joy in the last few months.”

KEVIN WOO SINGING SODA POP IN NYC 🫧 pic.twitter.com/ioArTzt5Ir — Netflix (@netflix) August 23, 2025

He continued: “I think it’s really awesome to have a symbol like the Empire State Building lit golden, just to kind of bring everybody in the city together and have a moment with music connecting us all, because it does do that. And really, really happy and proud that the movies sort of played on most of that.”

The Golden Weekend has gone global, too. Starting on Saturday and continuing today, Sunday, August 24, Netflix is hosting singalong screenings of Kpop Demon Hunters in movie theaters in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Directed by Appelhans and Maggie Kang, KPop Demon Hunters follows the K-pop girl group Huntr/x on and off stage as they confront rival band Saja Boys, whose members are actually demons. The film has become a runway hit since its June 20 release, becoming Netflix’s most-watched animated film of all time. Additionally, the Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” topped the U.S. Spotify chart, making the fictional boy band the highest-charting male K-pop group in U.S. Spotify history, while Huntr/x’s “Golden” reached No. 2, making the titular gals the highest-charting female K-pop group on Spotify, BBC News reports.

Kpop Demon Hunters, Now Streaming, Netflix