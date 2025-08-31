Jennifer Affleck gave birth to her third child at the beginning of July. Less than two months later, she’s begun training for Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. When the show premieres on September 16, she’ll be just 11 weeks postpartum.

But The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star is embracing the challenge and said she had “no” hesitation when asked to be on the show. “I am looking forward to the challenge and helping inspire other women [with] what our bodies are capable of,” Affleck tells TV Insider. “I ran a marathon a few weeks after our last baby, so I know my body can handle a lot. If anything, it will help me with postpartum depression and the baby blues. So I am grateful and looking forward to it.”

Affleck was one of the first four celebrities confirmed for the Season 34 cast ahead of the full reveal on September 3. She received the news that she’d been picked for the show during the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 reunion in June. Her costar Whitney Leavitt was also announced as a cast member.

“By nature, I’m not a very competitive person,” Affleck admits. “So I’m excited to have [Leavitt] there to push me and have a friend to go through the journey with when it gets hard. Hopefully we are the final two!”

Why did you want to do the show and what is the extent of your dance experience?

Jennifer Affleck: Growing up, dancing was more than just a fun hobby for me. It was how I communicated, connected, and expressed myself. My mom is from Ecuador and immigrated to the United States at 27. She primarily speaks Spanish, so growing up, we weren’t able to communicate very well. We connected through our love of music and dance, and because of that, this opportunity means a lot, not just to me, but to my entire family.

It’s been my dream to do Dancing with the Stars to share more of who I am and where I come from. I don’t have any formal dance training, just a lot of practice on my countertop doing TikToks!

How do you plan on navigating having a newborn and all the training?

It will take a village. I have a nanny, assistant, and Zac helping out full-time. It won’t be easy, but I have an entire team behind me supporting me in this dream of mine.

What style of dance do you think will be your best and what are you most nervous about?

Best style will be any Latin style-based dance, since I grew up learning a lot of those at family parties. I’m not nervous for any, just really excited to learn them all and become a more well-rounded dancer. If anything, my partner should be nervous for all the TikTok dances I will be teaching them!

What qualities are you looking for in your dance partner?

Someone who wants to win the Mirrorball! Just kidding, sort of. But someone who is willing to be patient with me as I learn and willing to work really hard. Also someone family orientated that understands what it’s like to have a family and how important that is to me.

What side of yourself do you think viewers will get to see on the show that maybe they haven’t before?

On Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, I don’t think the audience has been able to see the real Jen yet. You have seen many different emotions from me, but I am excited for everyone to finally get to see the fun, energetic, goofy side of me. It’s what I consider the real me.

How will your family and MomTok friends support you during this journey?

Everyone is so excited. In fact, I think Zac and my mom might be even more excited than me. Everyone knows this has been a dream of mine. So I can wait to have family and friends come to my performances and cheer me on in the audience!

