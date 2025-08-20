Nearly two years after Nic Kerdiles was killed in a motorcycle crash, Todd Chrisley is speaking about the tragedy for the first time. The late former hockey player was engaged to Todd’s daughter Savannah Chrisley before they split in 2021, and Todd formed a close relationship with him during the pair’s time together.

“Out of respect for the love that we have for him, I will tell you, it was the hardest thing that I have ever dealt with in my life,” Todd admitted on the Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast. “For those of you who don’t know, Nic Kerdiles was one of the finest, funniest, kindest young men, and I so wanted he and Savannah to be married. I wanted grandchildren, and that didn’t come to pass.”

Savannah was visiting her father in prison when she learned that Nic had died in September 2023. Although almost two years have passed, Todd said his heart is still “not healed.” He also told listeners that he’s “never talking about” this topic again and gave some insight into the relationship he maintained with Nic, even after his split from Savannah.

“Even when they broke up, I still had lunch with Nic,” Todd shared. “I still talked to Nic every day.” Julie Chrisley noted that Nic supported the family amid Todd and Julie’s legal issues, and Todd added, “He and Savannah were no longer together, but he was still there for us.”

Todd and Julie began their prison sentences for tax evasion and bank and wire fraud in January 2023. They were released in May after being fully pardoned by Donald Trump.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of [Nic],” Todd said. “I think I still grieve what could have been because I had always hoped that they would find their way back.”