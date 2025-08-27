Fox News’ John Roberts Shares Health Update After Being Hospitalized With Malaria

Fox News anchor John Roberts won’t be appearing on his regular weekday afternoon slot on America Reports for the foreseeable future as he battles a “severe case of malaria.”

The 68-year-old journalist revealed the news on X on Tuesday (August 26), where he thanked his fellow Fox News host Trace Gallagher for filling in for him as Sandra Smith’s co-anchor on America Reports, which airs weekdays at 1 p.m. In the post, Roberts explained the reason for his absence, saying, “I somehow came down with a severe case of Malaria.”

“Thank you to Trace for jumping into the chair today!” Roberts wrote. “I somehow came down with a severe case of Malaria. I can honestly say that I am the only person in the hospital with Malaria. In fact, one of my doctors said I’m the first case he has ever seen.”

Malaria, which is spread by mosquitoes, was eliminated from the United States in 1951, according to the CDC. However, the country still reports around 2,000 malaria cases a year, with, on average, nearly seven deaths per year between 2007 and 2022.

Per the Mayo Clinic, “People who have malaria usually feel very sick with a high fever and shaking chills. While the disease is uncommon in temperate climates, malaria is still common in tropical and subtropical countries. Each year nearly 290 million people are infected with malaria, and more than 400,000 people die of the disease.”

In his post, Roberts praised his doctors and other healthcare staff, writing, “Thanks to the folks at @InovaHealth for their expertise and compassion…!”

Fans took to the comments to respond to Roberts’ news, with one X user writing, “Recover quickly and fully!!”

“Get well soon, John Roberts. I hope doctors are keeping you pain free. You’re the first person I know of that’s had malaria,” said another.

“Hope you recover quickly. And find the little culprit,” another added.

Another said, “Good grief! I hope you’re feeling better soon!”

“Bet that wasn’t on your 2025 Bingo card! Get well,” one fan added.

“Wow that’s no joke. Feel better and hope your recovery is smooth and steady,” another commenter wrote.