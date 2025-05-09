Fox News Pundit Camryn Kinsey Has Scary Collapse Live On-Air

A scary moment happened on Fox News on Thursday night (May 8) when former Donald Trump administration official Camryn Kinsey fainted live on air.

Kinsey appeared on Fox News @ Night to talk with Jonathan Hunt, who was filling in for regular host Trace Gallagher. The 24-year-old political commentator was criticizing former President Joe Biden‘s appearance on The View, where he blamed Kamala Harris‘ 2024 election loss on “sexist” Americans.

“This is what they have to do. They have to rewrite history because they had a failed campaign. They had a failed presidency. They put her as the border czar. She never went to the border. So this is about incompetency. It’s not about uh ideology,” Kinsey said as she began to lose her train of thought and stumble over her words.

“It’s not about… err…,” she continued before her eyes closed, and she passed out, falling off her chair onto the studio floor.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Political commentator Camryn Kinsey just fainted live on Fox News, I am praying that she is ok. pic.twitter.com/fDeV3rwxGt — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 9, 2025

A crew member could be seen running to Kinsey’s aid before the camera cut to a close-up of Hunt, who seemed rattled by the incident. “Oh! Oh my goodness,” he said. “So we’re just gonna get some help for Camryn…erm.. let’s come back to Lydia while we get some help for Camryn here.”

Hunt tried to continue with the segment before deciding to cut to a commercial break. “We’re gonna actually, we’re gonna go to a break right here. We’ll be right back,” the host stated.

When the show returned from commercials, Hunt provided an update, telling viewers, “Camryn is up and moving. We have paramedics checking her out now. We will keep you updated, and, of course, we wish Camryn all the best.”

Update 05/09/25: A Fox News Media spokesperson has provided an update on Kinsey’s condition, telling TV Insider, “After Fox News @ Night guest Camryn Kinsey fainted during a live on-air appearance last night in our Los Angeles bureau, paramedics were called and she was treated and cleared. We are happy to hear she is now feeling much better and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Kinsey, a former Division I cheerleader who previously served as White House correspondent for One America News Network, has not yet commented on the incident. Her latest social media post came earlier on Thursday when she celebrated the election of the new Pope.

Many viewers took to the comments on Kinsey’s most recent X post to send her well wishes, with one user writing, “Oh no-I was just watching you on Fox. I hope you are okay.”

“Prayers that you’re okay. You hit that deck really hard,” said another.

“Jonathan Hunt just said you’re up and alert, but paramedics are with you. Hope you’re good,” another added.

One fan wrote, “Many people are praying for you Camryn, including me. We hope you’re ok. I witnessed your medical event live. That was hard to watch.”

“I pray you are okay . Definitely talk with your doctor .. health is everything,” said another.

You can watch the scary moment in the video above.