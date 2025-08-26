‘Wheel of Fortune’: Can You Solve These Food Puzzles & More?

Think you can solve these puzzles? Wheel of Fortune just shared a compilation of food-related puzzles that every superfan of the game show should be able to solve.

“Every Foodie Should Be Able to Solve These Puzzles!” the video, posted on YouTube on August 25, was titled. The eight-minute-long video is a roundup of food-related puzzles from Season 42, plus other puzzles related to babies and gift-giving.

Watch the video below and see how many you can solve. Or take a look at all 16 puzzles here (the correct answers are listed below the video):

FOOD-RELATED

  1. The first one in “Occupation” looked like “P_I_ _TE CH_ _” before the contestant solved it.
  2. The second one was “Song Titles.” “_ _D_   MAR_ _ _ADE.’
  3. For “Phrase” the puzzle was “_U_STING  WITH  _LA_O_.”
  4. In “Same Name,” the puzzle read “_UNCH & SUGGESTION BO_.”
  5. The next one was “Food & Drink.” “_ACHO P_ATTER.”
  6. In “Same Letter,” this one was hard. Only three letters were left at the end. “RESTA_RANT RE_IE_S & RATINGS.”

NON-FOOD RELATED

  1. The first one was “thing.” It read, “_ _BY  _ _ME.”
  2. In “Thing,” the puzzle read “_AB_  G_A_D  _IANO.”
  3. In “What are you doing?,” the puzzle was “S_ND_NG  A G_ _T.”
  4. The next one was “What are you wearing?” “KIT_H_N  _ _R_N.”
  5. With only two letters left in “Fun & Games,” the puzzle was “THROWING A  _OOT_ALL.”
  6. This next one was hard. In “Things,” the puzzle was “E_CEPT_ONAL  CR_ _SE  S_ _PS.
  7. The next one in “Phrase” was solved pretty quickly. “L_ _’S S_H_ _ULE  A C_LL.”
  8. In “Phrase,” the puzzle was “_ _L_  M_  C_L_S.”
  9. In “People,” it was “S_ _O _REST_ERS.
  10. For “Thing,” the puzzle was “_AB_  CAR_ _A_E.”

ANSWERS

FOOD

  1. PRIVATE CHEF
  2. LADY MARMALADE
  3. BURSTING WITH FLAVOR
  4. LUNCH & SUGGESTION BOX
  5. NACHO PLATTER
  6. RESTAURANT, REVIEWS, & RATINGS

NON-FOOD

  1. BABY NAME
  2. BABY GRAND PIANO
  3. SENDING A GIFT
  4. KITCHEN APRON
  5. THROWING A FOOTBALL
  6. EXCEPTIONAL CRUISE SHIPS.
  7. LET’S SCHEDULE A CALL
  8. HOLD MY CALLS
  9. SUMO WRESTLERS
  10. BABY CARRIAGE

Which ones could you solve and not solve? Let us know in the comments.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, starting September 8, check local listings, streaming next day on Peacock

