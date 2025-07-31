Heather Rae El Moussa Gets Candid About HGTV Cancellations & if ‘The Flip Off’ is At Risk

The Flip Off star Heather Rae El Moussa has shared her thoughts on the recent string of cancellations at HGTV, including whether or not any of her shows are in danger of landing on the chopping block.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the real estate agent, who is married to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, was asked whether she or her husband had heard from the network following the news that seven shows had allegedly been dropped from the schedule.

“We actually haven’t. Obviously, I do know they are going through big internal changes, so I’m not quite sure what’s going on there,” Heather said, adding, “I don’t have a statement for that, but I can say how much I’ve enjoyed being on HGTV.”

Heather has appeared on several HGTV shows with Tarek, including Flipping 101, The Flipping El Moussas, and, most recently, The Flip Off, which also stars Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Haack.

“I love filming The Flip Off and Flipping El Moussas and I love flipping houses. But I don’t know internally what’s going on,” she continued.

In June, several HGTV stars took to social media to announce the network had canceled their shows. This included Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach. It was later reported that Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas would also not be returning for new seasons. HGTV has yet to officially confirm any cancelations.

Heather was vague in her comments about the fate of The Flipping El Moussas, telling the outlet, “Anything could happen. To be honest, it was a great show and it still is a great show. I know that the fans loved it, and Tarek and I really, really enjoyed filming that show. It’s definitely a challenging market right now — and with real estate in general. But I think anything could happen.”

As for The Flip Off, the show is expected to return for a second season, though Heather noted she doesn’t “have any news.”

“But I do know the fans would love to see it back and all three of us would love to see it back,” she continued, adding that she is open to the possibility of teaming up with Haack to take on Tarek in Season 2. “We will definitely throw that idea around if season 2 comes about,” she said. “But I love my partners and my husband.”

The Flip Off, Season 2, TBD, HGTV