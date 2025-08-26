Mayim Bialik Speaks Out After ‘Blossom’ Revival Is Scrapped

Mayim Bialik has revealed that plans to bring Blossom back to the small screen have wilted.

The actress broke news of the show’s failed revival plans in a Monday, August 25, Substack post. She explained that following the end of The Big Bang Theory in 2019, she and Blossom show creator Don Reo “started to talk about what it would be like to see where these characters were now, as adults in the modern world.”

The pair approached Disney about a Blossom revival, even though they “simply did not have the time to develop the show but tried to lock it in quickly.” She added, “Time ran out and I did three seasons of ‘Call Me Kat,’ 2 seasons as co-host of ‘Jeopardy!‘ and when both of those ended, Don and I could not let the possibility of revisiting ‘Blossom’ go.”

Bialik said she later felt “certain” that a Blossom revival would happen after “new executives” loved the idea when she and Reo re-pitched it. “And then…Several mergers in our industry led to changed executives and heads of departments, again. We were told the project was no longer able to be produced,” she shared. “We pushed hard to meet with the new-new executives and were granted a meeting. Don and I did the same pitch we did when we sold it the year prior.”

Ultimately, Bialik said she and Reo were “told ‘no'” for a third time. “We asked for the rights so that we could let the market decide if audiences might want to see these characters all these years later. We were told Disney reserves the rights in case they ever want to do a reboot of ‘Blossom,'” she claimed. “The reboot we all wanted to do was now, with Don’s script.”

Bialik wrote that she and Reo “will likely never know” why the show never got off the ground floor, and said that the character of Blossom Russo is “the role I want to play more than any other.”

“It’s not the industry Don and I grew up in, and ‘Blossom’ felt like my last attempt to try and assert myself as an actress,” she stated. “This is not a case of sour grapes, although I understand the tendency to dismiss this as such. This is also not a ‘poor me’ attempt at sympathy. I have had an incredible career and do not take it for granted. And while it is possible no one wants a ‘Blossom’ reboot, I’m pretty certain Disney got this one wrong.”

Bialik concluded the post by confirming that the door is “closed” on a Blossom revival. “While we didn’t want it to, we are powerless over every aspect of it except what we know to be true: we loved this possibility with all that we have and we are so so sorry we couldn’t get it to happen,” she wrote.

Bialik starred as Blossom‘s titular teen on all five seasons of the NBC sitcom from 1990 to 1995. The series also starred Joey Lawrence, Ted Wass, Michael Stoyanov, and Jenna von Oÿ.

While Blossom may not be returning to the small screen anytime soon, Bialik revealed earlier this year whether she will reprise her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the upcoming Big Bang Theory spinoff series, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe.

“I haven’t been contacted,” she told Us Weekly in January. “I’ve seen what’s been announced and I think that’s where a lot of people’s knowledge of it is right [now] — me being one of them.”

She went on to share her excitement about the show, adding, “These characters were so iconic and so significant to people. [Creators] Chuck [Lorre] and Bill [Prady] really created a world of characters that people want to know about and follow up on. So, I’m very flattered and I would be very flattered if I am contacted.”