Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Soap legend Tristan Rogers, who passed away from lung cancer on August 15, will make his final television appearance on The Young and the Restless on August 26.

Rogers, who is also known to soap fans as General Hospital‘s Robert Scorpio, originated the role of Colin Atkinson in 2010. His return follows the reappearance of Colin’s son, Cane Ashby — now played by Billy Flynn — which had sparked speculation that Rogers would also come back.

Today, Y&R posted the following on its official Instagram account, “On behalf of the entire Y&R family, Jess Walton pays tribute to her longtime scene partner, Tristan Rogers, who makes his final television appearance on tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless. As we revisit one of their most memorable scenes — an emotional moment between Jill and Colin from 2014— we are reminded of the lasting impact Tristan brought to our show, both on and off screen. He will forever be missed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

In the intro to the video, Walton said, “Tristan Rogers was a respected member of the soap opera community, and he was a beloved member of The Young and the Restless family. And I had the pleasure of being his scene partner for many years. I adored working with him.” She concluded by adding, “We will miss you, Tristan, and your remarkable performance as Colin Atkinson.”

Rogers portrayed Colin on and off from 2010 to 2019. In addition to working closely with Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane Ashby, 2007-2019; Henry Dalton, General Hospital) and Jess Walton (Jill Abbott), he also shared scenes with Port Charles pal Genie Francis (Laura Collins, GH), who was hired as Colin’s ex/Cane’s mother, Genevieve Atkinson. The character passed away off camera in 2024 after making amends with Cane for past wrongs.

In her Instagram post to Rogers after his death, Y&R‘s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) shared a photo of herself with the actor from his most recent visit to set, captioning it, “I just wrote a whole post… it was too much. I deleted. This was just a month ago. The sexiest man in daytime…. I told him that many times. He laughed. I’m glad he‘s out of pain… and free.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Stafford (@therealstafford)



Goddard penned his own tribute to Rogers on Instagram, writing, “Mate, I just heard the news, and I’m shocked. I want you to know how much you meant to not just me but everyone that had the fortune of being in your presence. You were a trailblazer—doing what no other Australian had done—and after all these years, you were still everybody’s mate. You were kind, with one of the driest senses of humour I’ve ever known, and I caught every joke, no matter how subtle. From the first scene to the last, I never stopped learning from you. The world is now a little more empty without you in it. Rest in peace, my friend. ❤️🙏🏻 #RIPTristanRogers #gh #yr #legend”

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings