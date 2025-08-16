The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Tristan Rogers, known for his iconic role as Robert Scorpio in General Hospital, died on August 15, 2025 — and tributes poured in from co-stars and actors from other soap operas.

On Friday, Rogers’ manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed the actor’s death at 79 from lung cancer, noting that Rogers’ work in General Hospital “meant everything to him.”

“He loved being Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing,” Soodak shared. “He was supposed to work a day, and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being, and he loved his family.”

General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini also released a statement via X in the wake of Rogers’ death.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing,” he wrote. “Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Kristina Wagner, who plays Robert’s sister-in-law Felicia Scorpio, took to X with an old magazine cover photo featuring Rogers. She wrote, “Tristan, You were a real Ladykiller! Rest in peace, my friend. We’ll miss you.”

John J. York, who played Robert’s younger brother Mac, posted a snap of himself and the late actor via X, writing, “…frozen…timeless…legend…privileged…husband…father…grandfather…we will all see you again.”

Emma Samms, who played Rogers’ love interest Holly, wrote on X that she was “incredibly sad to hear the news about Tristan.” She added, “I loved working with him and we were both so grateful that we got the chance to do that for more than 40 years. He taught me how to be comfortable in front of the cameras and he introduced me to spontaneity and fun even within all the trials and tribulations that Robert and Holly endured.”

Additionally, Rick Springfield, who played Noah Drake in General Hospital, posted a tribute on X.

“Aussies are made of tough stuff but even tough stuff has its expiration date,” he wrote. “Our friend Tristan Rogers, a charming, se.”lf deprecating, handsome and witty bloke from the Great Southern Land went home today. Bless and keep your spirit Tristan. Cancer sucks.❤️

Jon Lindstrom, who portrayed Kevin Collins on GH, wrote on X, “I know the sadness I feel at this news is shared by so many of you. #TristanRogers was one of the coolest, funniest people I ever met. Whenever we were together, which wasn’t nearly often enough, we never missed a chance to try to crack the other one up. I wish I’d had more of those chances. R.I.P. #FlightOfAngels #Scorpio @GeneralHospital #GH.”

Genie Francis, who played Laura Spencer in General Hospital penned her own tribute on X. “My heart is heavy. Goodbye my spectacular friend,” she wrote. “My deepest condolences to his wife Teresa and their children. Tristan Rogers was a very bright light, as an actor and a person. I was so lucky to have known him.”

Daniel Goddard, who portrayed Henry Dalton in General Hospital, wrote on X, “Mate, I just heard the news, and I’m shocked. I want you to know how much you meant to not just me but everyone that had the fortune of being in your presence. You were a trailblazer—doing what no other Australian had done—and after all these years, you were still everybody’s mate. You were kind, with one of the driest senses of humour I’ve ever known, and I caught every joke, no matter how subtle. From the first scene to the last, I never stopped learning from you. The world is now a little more empty without you in it. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Kathleen Gati, who played Liesl Obrecht, took to X to share a tribute, too. “There truly are no words, but I will try,” she wrote. “I loved working with Tristan, doing @GeneralHospital events with him, having him as a kind friend. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and fans. He will truly be missed but never forgotten. #GH Godspeed @tristanrogers.”