What To Know Fox News, CNN, and MS NOW all saw month-to-month increases in total viewers for March, driven by coverage of President Trump’s conflict with Iran.

CNN experienced the largest year-over-year growth in both total viewers and the key 25-54 demographic.

Fox News was the only major cable news network down in total viewers year-over-year.

President Trump‘s war with Iran dominated the news cycle for March, leading to increases across the board for cable news networks, including Fox News, CNN, and MS NOW.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen big data + panel figures, Fox News, CNN, and MS NOW were all up month-to-month in total viewers, with Fox and CNN also up in the coveted Adults 25-54 demographic. MS NOW, however, was down slightly in the key demo compared to February.

Fox News ranked first with an average of 2.994 million total viewers in primetime and 323,000 demo viewers for March. This was up 15 percent in total viewers and up 24 percent in the key demo compared to the month prior.

In total day, Fox News averaged 1.897 million total viewers and 197,000 viewers in the key demo. This was up 10 percent in total viewers and up 17 percent in the demo compared to February.

However, the network was down in both total viewers (-4 percent) and the demo (-18 percent) in primetime compared to the same month in 2025. It was also down 18 percent in the demo in total day compared to the same period last year, though it was up 2 percent in total viewers.

MS NOW ranked in second place in total viewers in primetime with 1.262 million for the month of March, up 11 percent on the month prior. In the key demo, the network averaged 130,000 viewers, down 1 percent on the previous month.

In total day, MS NOW averaged 757,000 viewers, up 7 percent on last month, and 80,000 demo viewers, up 1 percent. The network was also up 7 percent in total viewers and 19 percent in the demo in primetime compared to the same period last year. It was also up in total day, with an increase of 20 percent in total viewers and 33 percent in the demo.

Meanwhile, CNN averaged 898,000 total viewers and 175,000 demo viewers for March. This was up 11 percent in total viewers and up 14 percent in the demo during primetime compared to February.

CNN was also up across total day, averaging 638,000 total viewers (up 48 percent) and 110,000 demo viewers (up 41 percent). The network was also up on the same period last year, with a 52 percent increase in total viewers and a 45 percent increase in the demo in primetime. In total day, CNN was up 48 percent in total viewers and 41 percent in the demo.

As for other cable news networks, NewsNation averaged 191,000 total viewers and 30,000 demo viewers in primetime in March. Chris Cuomo’s self-titled show was the network’s top draw, averaging 255,000 total viewers and 39,000 demo viewers.

Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight was the network’s top show for March in primetime, averaging 382,000 total viewers and 32,000 demo viewers.

Meanwhile, Fox Business’ Varney & Company held the top spot in total viewers with 305,000, while Kudlow finished in first place in the key demo with 16,000 viewers.

On CNBC, Fast Money Halftime Report ranked as the most-watched program in total viewers, with 265,000, while Squawk on the Street landed at the top in the demo, with 67,000 viewers.