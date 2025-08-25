Did ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Just Hint Link Died in Finale?

There are a number of fan-favorite characters who were potentially in harm’s way during the explosive finale of Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, but no one seemed to be closer to the blast zone than Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack). Now, Camilla Luddington is speaking out about what to expect when the series returns this October, and it sounds like bad news for fans of her character’s beloved hubby.

Luddington chatted with E! Online about the show’s impending return and previewed a “rough” return for her character, Jo Wilson, in particular.

“There are some premieres that I’m excited to come back and film. We’ve had some really funny openers and this one, I think I can say this, I was really dreading,” she told the site. “The finale was crazy, our premiere is even crazier. There is so much going on.”

“It’s a rough episode for her,” Wilson added of her character’s experience in the Season 22 premiere. “It’s really rough.”

While that’s not a direct confirmation that Jo’s worst fear might be coming true, it doesn’t sound hopeful, that’s for sure.

When we last saw Link, he’d very recently said “I do” to Jo Wilson in an intimate, but last-minute wedding ceremony in which he delivered his vows in a song.

Then, in the finale, the couple, who are expecting twins, enjoyed a mini-honeymoon on the floor of a storage closet after Link’s arthroscopy surgery was pushed — unbeknownst to them, this was due to a hostage situation going on at the time. After they emerged from their temporary oasis, they were both stunned to see the chaos afoot, but once things calmed down, Jo headed home while Link returned to the surgical wing to complete his delayed surgery.

The problem was that the surgical wing was anything but safe. Although Jenna Gatlin (Piper Perabo) claimed that the gas tank she used to hold up a surgery room and force Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) to perform surgery on her daughter was empty the whole time, her husband confirmed that it was not. Before anyone could warn the others who returned to the OR, there was a massive explosion that left several characters’ fates unknown.

Link has been a mainstay of the show since first joining Grey Sloan’s orthopedic squad in Season 15 and has been Jo’s rock through some very tough times, including being abandoned by her second husband, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), the death of her abusive ex, and her devastating meeting with her birth mother. So if Link is the victim of the explosion, well, there will likely be very dark times ahead for Jo Wilson once again. Gulp.

What do you think of Luddington’s words? Do they point to a sad fate for Link to you, too? Hit the comments to weigh in below.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Premiere, October 9, 10/9c, ABC

