Dexter: Resurrection has been loaded with serial killers operating practically out in the open, but the identity of one has remained a mystery all season long: the New York Ripper.

The New York Ripper, who has supposedly retired yet still taunts the families of their victims and whose weapon is now a prized piece of Leon Prater’s (Peter Dinklage) vault collection, has been the topic of several conversations between the characters. Yet, we still don’t know who it is… or do we?

Some Dexter fans think they’ve solved the puzzle of the New York Ripper’s identity based on the clues dropped throughout the season.

Still, those fan theories are quite varied. So, to break down all the possibilities, here’s a look at the top suspects at this time and why fans are pitching them as the potential killer at large in Dexter: Resurrection.

Jonah Mitchell

Dexter fans won’t soon forget the arc of Jonah Miller (Brando Eaton), the son of the Trinity Killer a.k.a. Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow), who was deeply traumatized by his father’s past abuses and even killed his own mother in a fit of rage.

For some fans, he perfectly fits the mold that’s been established for the character for multiple reasons. Some argue that his voice is similar to the disguised version fans hear in Claudette Wallace’s (Kadia Saraf) presentation, and others note that he was seen wielding a weapon in the same way demonstrated by Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall). Plus, the actor portraying the character recently shared a video mentioning being in New York and using Dexter as a hashtag.

Jonah Mitchell might just be the New York Ripper 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LNYHZqAAWu — Dexter (@DexterMorganG) August 15, 2025

Is Jonah Mitchell The NYC Ripper?! 🤔 There’s no way Jonah Mitchell is the New York Ripper in Dexter Resurrection 😭 I refuse to believe it but the audio Claudette played sounds similar to him which makes me think it’s him.. 🤯 1 thing is for sure, Dexter vs Ripper in S2 🔥 https://t.co/nOVayHOx3b pic.twitter.com/YBCWEmOpSN — 𝓸𝓶𝓰 𝓲𝓽𝓼 𝓓𝓻𝓪𝓴𝓸 ♕ ★🧝🏽‍♂️ (@DrakoAfoa) August 15, 2025

Blessing Kamara

Dexter’s landlord has spoken about his dark side, with Blessing (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) revealing to him that he was once conscripted as a child soldier and had to do the unthinkable before being saved by his mother. So some fans suspect he might be the one responsible for the murders.

“His mother is what helped him tame his urges after trauma, like Harry did with Dexter,” one fan theorized. “With her dead, he’ll start again,” another predicted.

One fan even noted that the cat collection belonging to Prudence was the same one that the Trinity Killer had in his house all the way back in Season 4 of the original series, which can’t be a mere coincidence.

(Resurrection spoilers) I am going back and forth with a friend about who the Ripper is. I am split between Sam Eddelstein (Joy’s fiancee) and Jonah Mitchell There is evidence that hints to either of them, especially if you go into the details. pic.twitter.com/gZGLDy8WCq — Kalcetin (@Kalcetin_OW) August 25, 2025

Others also point to a moment from a preview showing what looks to be the character wielding a blade and walking towards Dexter.

New york ripper = Blessing Kamara

🤫 pic.twitter.com/F9E4Ct0n8R — Ali (@alibsrn_) August 22, 2025

Leon Prater

Prater’s fascination with serial killers is a red flag all its own, but there’s also the fact that, well, he lives in New York and that the Ripper uses a long-reach weapon, which would align with his slighter stature. The fact that he has the weapon in his vault when police didn’t even know what the weapon was suggests he has unique access to the killer somehow.

In response to questions of whether he’d even be old enough to be the Ripper, one fan pointed to the quote in question, noting that Prater said the Ripper “terrorized the streets I once played on as a child,” not when he was a child. Another working theory by some fans is that instead of being the Ripper, Prater was actually raised by him after the murder of his parents.

Sam Edelstein

Blessing’s soon-to-be son-in-law Sam (Eric Tabach) is also a key suspect for some fans, due in part to his odd conversation with Harrison (Jack Alcott) and because of Blessing’s dislike for him. One problem, of course, is that his young age doesn’t coincide with the timing of the killings.

Melvin Oliva

So far, the detective has been little more than a sidekick to Claudette, but based on the most recent episodes, there is growing evidence that Oliva (Dominic Fumusa) may be more significant than he seems. The scene where Claudette points out that his tux sleeves are not even, for example, had some wondering if that was intentional so that he could wield his weapon more easily. There are also scenes where Oliva is standing next to the photo evidence of the Ripper’s crimes, and the fact that he’s insistent on attending Prater’s gala strikes some as suspicious. Others still suggest perhaps his father was the Ripper, and Oliva is in the business of protecting him from being found out by his own partner.

Charley

Last, but certainly not least, is the theory that Charley (Uma Thurman), Prater’s right hand, is secretly the Ripper. We know that she is capable of killing — she has done so in the show, even — and that she has a reason to have put that part of her life on pause (chiefly, her mother’s illness). One fan theorizes that she actually works for Prater and does the killings for him to live vicariously through her, considering his fascination with the bloodsport.

Do you find any or all of these theories compelling, and why or why not? Weigh in with your thoughts on the potential New York Ripper reveal in Dexter: Resurrection in the comments below!

Dexter: Resurrection, Fridays, Paramount+ with Showtime