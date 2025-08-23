Bill Maher Makes Bold Admission About Donald Trump’s Marijuana Reclassification Push

Michelle Stein
Bill Maher, Donald Trump
Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Real Time With Bill Maher

Bill Maher made a bold admission about President Donald Trump‘s push to reclassify marijuana.

On the Friday, August 23 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the host, 69, confessed that he finally agrees with a policy change backed by the POTUS, 79.

“I told you so,” Maher said during the “New Rules” segment of his late-night HBO show. “I’ve been telling Democrats for years, the Republicans are gonna steal pot from you as an issue.”

“What did you expect?” he continued. “He’s the master at winning votes from small groups who are passionate about one issue — picking up a couple percent here, a couple there, until on election night, it’s ‘Y-M-C-A!’”

During the rest of the segment, Maher pointed out many of the one-issue voters Trump won over since his first term as president. They included waitresses after ending taxes on tips and TikTok users after “saving” the platform, in addition to those who support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s views on vaccines being optional and “making America healthy again.”

“Did he win the Black vote? Not even close,” Maher continued. “But he doubled what he got in 2020, and in places like Philly, Detroit and Milwaukee, that was the difference.”

He then boldly declared, “And now he’s gonna do it with pot. Finally, he got around to me.”

Bill Maher Applauds Gavin Newsom Trolling Donald Trump on Social Media
Related

Bill Maher Applauds Gavin Newsom Trolling Donald Trump on Social Media

On August 11, Trump held a news conference at the White House briefing room, where he confirmed his administration’s desire to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule 1 drug to a Schedule 3 drug.

“We’re looking at reclassification and we’ll make a determination over the next —I would say over the next few weeks, and that determination hopefully will be the right one, he said,” per ABC News. “It’s very complicated subject.”

The POTUS added of marijuana, “I’ve heard great things having to do with medical, and I’ve had bad things having to do with just about everything else. But medical, and, you know, for pain and various things. Some people like it, some people hate it.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays, 10/9c, HBO

