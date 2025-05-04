Meghan Markle’s latest Instagram upload shows the United Kingdom what it’s missing, her post coming a day after husband Prince Harry lost an appeal for full protection for his family in the country and said he’s not comfortable bringing them there.

The black-and-white photo Markle posted shows a barefoot Harry holding 5-year-old Prince Archie’s hand and carrying Princess Lilibet on his shoulders as they take a stroll through what appears to be the family’s garden at their home in Montecito, California.

Markle shared the touching photo on Saturday, May 3, one day after the U.K. Court of Appeal dealt the family a legal defeat in a conflict that dates back to Harry and Markle’s 2020 decision to step back from their duties as working royals.

At the time, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee stripped Harry and his family of the full protection that senior royals get, and this February, a U.K. court determined Harry wasn’t entitled to that protection. Harry appealed, but on Friday, May 2, the Court of Appeal determined that Harry’s appeal didn’t translate into a legal argument, according to The Washington Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

In an interview with the BBC the same day, Harry said that of all the conflicts between himself and members of his family, the disagreement over security details is “the sticking point” and “the only thing that’s left” and the reason that his father, King Charles III, isn’t talking to him.

“There is a lot of control and ability in my father’s hands,” Harry added. “Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him, not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary.”

He also said he couldn’t imagine bringing Meghan and their kids back to the U.K. under the current circumstances.

“And the things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything,” he said. “You know, I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done. So I miss the U.K., I miss parts of the U.K. — of course I do — and I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, ““All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”