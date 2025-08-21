Brooke Hogan has addressed questions she has about her father Hulk Hogan‘s death in a series of Instagram posts, claiming that she’s received calls from “professionals” telling her to check the police body cam footage and 911 calls.

The legendary pro-wrestler died on Thursday, July 24, at 71 years old. As first reported by TMZ, medics were called to Hulk’s address in Clearwater, Florida, where he’d reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. A week later, the New York Post confirmed he died of an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

Medical records also showed the WWE icon had a history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation, per People. Hulk’s leukemia diagnosis had previously been unknown. The records also included Hulk’s approval to be cremated.

On Wednesday (August 20), Brooke took to her Instagram Stories to share a lengthy statement about her father’s passing, suggesting there is more to the story. “Here’s ALL I KNOW. So stop speculating, stop asking,” Brooke wrote, adding that she’s shared all the information with her brother Nick, “who is boots on the ground with everything.”

The Hogan Knows Best alum said she’s “gotten legit calls from professionals- from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative.”

She went on to say that those professionals “feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day.”

“I do not have answers as to if the officials who have contacted me about what they witnessed relayed this information to the medical examiner’s office,” Brooke added. “And if they did, I do not know why it wasn’t taken into consideration.”

Brooke noted that she doesn’t have information on whether Hulk would be cremated, but said that Nick told her there would be an autopsy, the results of which would be kept private.

“All body cam footage and 911 dispatch calls are not available via the freedom of information act,” she stated, adding that she doesn’t know why it’s “on lockdown.”

She concluded that she has “zero control” over the situation and that “it’s all up to my dad’s wife [Sky Daily].”

Brooke and her father had been estranged at the time of his passing; she even had herself removed from his will. Despite speculation of tensions between Brooke and Daily, the former denied having any “beef” with her.

“I have to trust that my brother is doing his best to get answers,” Brooke continued. “At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back. And my hands are tied.”