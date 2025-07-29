See WWE’s Emotional ‘Monday Night Raw’ Tribute to Hulk Hogan

Nick Hogan struggled to hold back his emotions on Monday night (July 28) when he appeared on WWE Raw to pay tribute to his late father, Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea, who died on Thursday (July 24) at 71 years old.

Hulk’s 35-year-old son appeared on WWE’s flagship show, which took place from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. He joined WWE staff and wrestlers on stage as the company gave Hulk a 10-bell salute, followed by a tribute video, just as they did on Friday’s (July 25) Smackdown.

Nick, who was joined by his wife Tana Lea, could be seen fighting back tears as WWE Hall of Famer and chief content officer Triple H read out a statement. “He captivated millions of people and inspired them around the globe,” Triple H said of the Hulkster. “We would not be standing here right now – all of us together – if it was not for him.”

WWE Raw begins with a 10-bell salute for the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/Pae7Wvbw5Y — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2025

On Sunday (July 27), Nick shared a tribute to his father on Instagram, writing, “Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Hogan (@nickhogan)

“My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero,” he continued. “He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain.”

He added, “I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life.”

Hulk passed away on Thursday morning following a medical emergency at his home in Clearwater, Florida. In addition to Nick, he is survived by his estranged daughter Brooke, wife, Sky Daily, and his ex-wife, Linda.