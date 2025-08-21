John Cena the ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Silence’ Finale, a Mock ‘Trek’ Doc, Stars of the Open

HBO Max

Peacemaker

Season Premiere 9/8c

“I don’t want to be a joke anymore. I want to be a real hero.” This classic anti-hero sentiment is voiced by Chris “Peacemaker” Smith (the appealing John Cena), as the second season of the tongue-in-cheek — or should that be fist-in-cheek — superhero dramedy depicts his road to redemption for past misdeeds. An interdimensional portal to a parallel (and to Chris, better) world could be the ticket. But not if the vengeful Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) has his say. Episodes air weekly.

Courtesy of BritBox

Code of Silence

Season Finale

The acclaimed British mystery ends its first season — thankfully there will be a second — with Alison (Rose Ayling-Ellis), the deaf civilian who uses her lip-reading skills to help the police, suffering the consequences of interfering in the jewel heist. Her hacker boyfriend Liam (Kieron Moore) is in the wind, having seemingly betrayed her and the burglary gang. With a manhunt underway, Alison and her mom are moved to a safe house — but is anyone really safe?

Marni Grossman / Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

What is Starfleet? This provocative question serves as the title of another strong episode — and of a documentary being filmed by pilot Erica Ortegas’ (Melissa Navia) brother Umberto “Beto” (Mynor Luken). Most of the episode unfolds through Beto’s camera, and his critical gaze, questioning Starfleet and its flagship starship Enterprise about whether their mission is ultimately more militaristic than exploratory. “What separates a Federation from an empire?” he wonders. Not everyone is thrilled by his agenda, and when the crew encounters a weaponized creature in non-Federation space, they struggle with complicated wartime ethics in classic humanistic Star Trek fashion.

Al Bello / Getty Images

US Open Tennis

11am/10c

It’s a starry, starry night at Arthur Ashe Stadium as “fan week” continues with a special “Stars of the Open” exhibition match. With official game play starting next week, tennis stars past and present show what they’ve got, with scheduled participants including Coco Gauff alongside past champs Andre Agassi, Venus Williams, Andy Roddick, commentator John McEnroe and more.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

Celebrity Family Feud (8/7c, ABC): Teams led by comedian Michelle Buteau and R&B singer Normani square off in the first game, then Steve Harvey welcomes Andy Richter and Matlock‘s Jason Ritter for the second round.

(8/7c, ABC): Teams led by comedian Michelle Buteau and R&B singer Normani square off in the first game, then Steve Harvey welcomes Andy Richter and Matlock‘s Jason Ritter for the second round. Alone (9/8c, History Channel): With only three players still standing in South Africa, which of the survivalists (Katie, Kelsey, Nathan) will make it to the finish line in the survival competition’s Season 12 finale to win the $500,000 grand prize?

(9/8c, History Channel): With only three players still standing in South Africa, which of the survivalists (Katie, Kelsey, Nathan) will make it to the finish line in the survival competition’s Season 12 finale to win the $500,000 grand prize? Family Lockup (10/9c, A&E): An emotional docuseries follows 10 families as they embark on a rehabilitation program, spending two nights behind bars with inmate relatives in Massachusetts’ Hampden County Jail with the goal to heal relationships and establish a lifeline for when the prisoners are released.

ON THE STREAM:

The Home Team: NY Jets (streaming on Prime Video): A six-part docuseries follows players from the rebuilding NFL team on and off the gridiron through the 2024 season.

(streaming on Prime Video): A six-part docuseries follows players from the rebuilding NFL team on and off the gridiron through the 2024 season. Hostage (streaming on Netflix): A five-part political thriller puts two world leaders in jeopardy when the husband of the British prime minister (Vigil‘s Suranne Jones) is kidnapped, and the French president (Julie Delpy) begins receiving blackmail threats.

(streaming on Netflix): A five-part political thriller puts two world leaders in jeopardy when the husband of the British prime minister (Vigil‘s Suranne Jones) is kidnapped, and the French president (Julie Delpy) begins receiving blackmail threats. Churchy (streaming on BET+): The comedy starring Kevin Fredericks as embattled pastor Corey Carr Jr. returns for a second season (all 10 episodes available), with Corey assuming leadership at Bethlehem Temple only to encounter unholy debts and a rival who wants to turn the church into a trampoline park.