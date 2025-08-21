After the bloody conclusion of last week’s episode of Dexter: Resurrection, there are only two members of the killers’ club still alive: Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who’s masquerading as Red, the Dark Passenger, and Al a.k.a. Rapunzel (Eric Stonestreet). Now, it looks like Dexter’s ready to cut that list in half in this week’s new installment titled, “The Kill Room Where It Happens.”

In this new sneak peek clip, exclusive to TV Insider, Dexter makes a plan to meet up with Al.

In one of his signature voiceovers, he notes, “Tonight’s the night. I could earn a couple of hundred bucks driving people all over the city, but I’ve got a deeper need to fill.”

“Lowell, Mia, Gareth, and then there was Al,” he continues, tallying up his to-do list.

Then, his ghost dad-slash-voice of conscience Harry (James Remar) pops in to taunt him by saying, “You’re losing all of your friends.”

“They’re not my friends,” Dexter retorts before adding, “Okay, you were right. The lines got a little blurry.”

When he calls Al, the ponytail-snatching serial killer is busy packing his bag. It’s filled with everyday New York City souvenirs to complement his wholesome dad facade as he heads back home … but not before catching a showing of Hamilton.

“Yeah, back to Wisconsin for me, the land-o-the-cheeseheads,” he says with a chuckle. “I’m going to drive through the night. Yeah, I know it’s a little earlier than I had planned, but to be honest, these little gatherings have lost their luster what with all the deaths.” Plus, he reveals in full TMI mode, “the little lady’s ovulating, so we’re going to try for another [child].”

Dexter, refusing to “ruin [his] shot” (a Hamilton pun), offers to meet up afterward. Watch the full clip above to see whether Al takes the bait the same way the others did — rest in pieces, Lowell (Neil Patrick Harris), Gareth (David Dastmalchian), and Mia (Krysten Ritter).

Dexter: Resurrection, Fridays, Paramount+