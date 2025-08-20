Savannah Chrisley Reveals Plans to Marry a ‘Much Older’ Man

Reality star Savannah Chrisley has a new outlook when it comes to her romantic life and is looking for a specific kind of man for her next relationship, which she hopes will lead to marriage.

On the August 19 episode of her Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best alum spoke with her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, about their respective dating histories, with both admitting they find themselves attracted to drama.

Grayson joked that both he and his sister always seem to end up in a “screwed-up relationship,” per People. He explained that the girl he’s currently interested in is friends with his ex and that they both live together “down the street” from him at the University of Alabama.

“Dude, you need to learn, don’t s*** where you eat,” Savannah said. “I learned that when I lived in my first condo here in Nashville and I started dating the guy I met in the mail room who lived in my building. Terrible idea. Don’t do it, guys.”

Savannah, who separated from her ex-boyfriend Robert Shiver back in March, sarcastically told her brother that she only chooses “good relationships with no drama, no nothing.”

“I feel like we also like the drama in a very toxic way,” Grayson added.

However, Savannah stated that she’s “tired of the toxicity” and has a new approach when it comes to her romantic future. “I’m going to marry someone much, much older than me and I’m going to have a peaceful life,” she shared

After Grayson questioned her on it, noting that “you know deep down that drama is a part of the attraction,” Savannah told him to wait ten years and “You will finally reach a point to where your whole life has been chaos and drama and you’re like, ‘My system can’t take it anymore. I just need peace.’ Channel your frustration in fun stuff, not the chaos.”

Savannah began dating Shiver in September 2023 while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were in prison after being convicted of bank and tax fraud. At the time, she’d become the legal guardian of her brother, Grayson and her sister, Chloe Chrisley. Todd and Julie were released in May following a pardon from President Donald Trump.

On her recent podcast, Savannah, who turned 28 earlier this month, also touched on her desire to have children, saying, “If I’m gonna do it, I need to do it soon because I don’t want to be in my 30s having kids.”

After asking Grayson if he thinks she’ll get married and then have children or vice versa, he quipped, “I think you’ll get married because you’re having kids.”

Savannah laughed, adding that she’s “not just going to get married just cuz I’m pregnant.”