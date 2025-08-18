Betty White made a splash on the Bones set, particularly when she met stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel for the first time.

“She showed up in the diner. They drive her in and put her — Ms. White — [they] usher her in. And she says hello to everybody,” Boreanaz shared at the Bones: 20th Anniversary Retrospective panel at the Televerse Festival on Saturday, August 16, per People. “And Emily and I are waiting for her. And she’s like, ‘Good to see you. Oh, good to see you. You’re so nice. You’re so pretty.’ She goes up to Emily — ‘Oh, you’re so pretty.'”

As for his own introduction with White, Boreanaz recalled, “She looks at me, she goes, ‘Holy s***, I want to f**k you. I want to f**k you!’ I just started laughing.”

During the panel, Deschanel noted that she did not remember the NSFW interaction herself. “I’m not saying it didn’t happen, I’m saying I didn’t hear that, but that’s amazing,” the actress stated, going on to call White a “legendary potty mouth.”

White made her debut as Dr. Beth Mayer on Season 11 of Bones in 2015. She returned as the character for an episode during the show’s 12th and final season in 2017. The latter appearance marked one of her last acting credits before her death at the age of 99 in 2021.

Bones, which ran for 12 seasons on Fox from 2005 to 2017, followed Deschanel’s Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan as she teamed up with Boreanaz’s FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth to solve crimes.

White followed up her second Bones episode with guest roles on shows such as Young & Hungry, Fireside Chat with Esther, and Forky Asks a Question, and appeared in films such as Toy Story 4 and Trouble.

After Bones‘ conclusion, Boreanaz went on to star as Jason Hayes in all seven seasons of CBS’s SEAL Team from 2017 to 2024. Deschanel, meanwhile, has appeared on shows such as The Simpsons, Drunk History, Animal Kingdom, The Rookie, and Devil in Ohio. She also launched the Bones rewatch podcast, Boneheads, with costar Carla Gallo in 2024.

Deschanel and Gallo weighed in on the idea of a potential Bones revival in a September 2024 interview with TV Insider. “I don’t know if that would ever happen, but I’d be interested if the right idea came up,” Deschanel shared. “But I think they’d probably have younger people playing younger versions.”

Deschanel also revealed where she thinks her and Boreanaz’s characters would be now, telling TV Insider, “I think that maybe they’re off somewhere having an adventure with their kids and like, they’re in Morocco and they stumble upon a murder and they have to solve it. Also, I’d love to go to Morocco but that’s just a side thing.”

“Bones: Morocco, Bones, the reboot in Morocco. Like a CSI,” Gallo quipped, to which Deschanel added, “Bones: Paris, too. I think they’re traveling. Brennan traveled a lot before she was at the Jeffersonian. She’s a cultural anthropologist as well as a forensic anthropologist. I think they’d be traveling and murders just happen and they have to solve them together. That’s where I see them, living a fun, adventurous life together.”