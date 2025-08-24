For David Boreanaz, there’s a time and place for song and dance, and it wasn’t on the Bones set during production of the procedural series. Apparently, Emily Deschanel’s penchant for singing show tunes during filming made Boreanaz a little batty.

At a recent panel marking Bones’ 20th anniversary at the inaugural Televerse Festival in Los Angeles, Boreanaz (Seeley Booth) said that Deschanel (Temperance “Bones” Brennan) often sang on set — sometimes with others, including Eric Millegan (Zack Addy) — and it was “driving [him] crazy,” per People.

“I like musicals, but it got to a point where I’m like…” he added.

Deschanel then interrupted, saying, “Name a song from a musical. Can you name a song from a musical?”

And Boreanaz rose to the challenge. “Sure. Annie. ‘The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow.’ You know?”

The Angel alum has good reason to know that song, though — apparently, it was part of Deschanel and Milligan’s repertoire. Deschanel, who has a rewatch podcast devoted to Bones, told People that “singing all the songs from the musical Annie with Eric Milligan” was one of her favorite memories from her time on the Fox series.

“We got in trouble for that,” she said.

Created by Hart Hanson, Bones ran for 12 seasons between 2005 and 2017, with Deschanel’s forensic anthropologist character Boreanaz’s FBI agent teaming up to solve murder cases. Along with Millegan, the show featured Michaela Conlin, T.J. Thyne, Jonathan Adams, Tamara Taylor, John Francis Daley, and John Boyd.

Boreanaz shared another anecdote at the Televerse panel: When Betty White showed up to play Dr. Beth Mayer in a Season 11 guest-star role, she had an NSFW reaction to laying eyes on Boreanaz for the first time.

“Emily and I are waiting for her. And she’s like, ‘Good to see you. Oh, good to see you. You’re so nice. You’re so pretty.’ She goes up to Emily — ‘Oh, you’re so pretty,’” he recalled, per People. “She looks at me, she goes, ‘Holy s***, I want to f**k you. I want to f**k you!’ I just started laughing.”