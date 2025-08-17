Daisy Toye might want to start toying around with possible taglines — she’s reportedly under consideration for a spot in The Real Housewives of New York City Season 16’s cast.

Citing multiple sources, Page Six reports that RHONY producers are talking to Toye and that she’s eager to join the long-running Bravo reality show.

Toye is a makeup artist and the founder of Elm Biosciences. She started doing Martha Stewart’s makeup 17 years ago and works with the domestic doyenne five days a week, Page Six adds. And Toye’s employment with Stewart came by chance, as she previously told Page Six Style.

“One day [Stewart’s editor-in-chief] called me and was like ‘Daisy, Martha’s makeup artist is not available, can you come and do this photo shoot?’” Toye said. “A lot of women of a certain age are stuck on their products that they’ve been using. … Martha is totally not like that. She’s very open.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Daisy Toye (@daisybeautytoye)

Page Six previously reported Stewart herself was in talks with RHONY producer Andy Cohen about joining the show, but reps for both Stewart and Bravo dismissed that speculation. “Not Martha,” Stewart’s rep said. “She says she is not a ‘Housewife.’”

Cohen revealed on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live in May (per People) that he and the producers were casting a net for potential RHONY additions as he denied rumors that Bravo was ending the show.

“What’s so interesting is, last week when I was here, the Bravo execs met with 10 potential new Real Housewives of New York,” he said. “This is called the casting process between seasons, and it’s heavily underway. That’s why nothing has been announced. So I don’t know what to say. It’s really odd. It just keeps going on and on.”

Page Six reports rumblings of Summer House veterans Paige ­DeSorbo and Lindsay Hubbard joining RHONY, too. (Current RHONY star Jessel Taank told the outlet that DeSorbo and Hubbard becoming Housewives would be “so cool.”)

The Real Housewives of New York City, the second-oldest entry in Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, debuted in 2008 and ran for 13 seasons before the show rebooted with a new cast. Season 15, the show’s most recent, finished airing this January.