Savannah Chrisley Reveals Rare Makeup-Free Look While on Vacation

Savannah Chrisley is enjoying a break from the spotlight following the aftermath of Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s prison releases.

The reality star ditched her makeup in a Thursday, August 14, Instagram Story selfie. Savannah smiled at the camera bare-faced while spending time with her friend Candace Marino, who is a Beverly Hills-based facialist.

Savannah went makeup-free again while opening up about her skincare in several Friday, August 15, Instagram Story videos. “I’m close to 30 now, and I feel like I’m aging and I don’t like it!” she quipped while lying in bed in her pajamas and a hair towel. “I’ve had some skin stuff going on. Not my favorite thing in the world to deal with, but it is what it is. All good.”

She continued, “I also just learned that when you turn 25, you lose one percent of your collagen a year. A year! I’m mindblown, don’t want to believe it, but that’s what part of adulting is, just getting bad news.”

Savannah gave fans a glimpse into her vacation activities in another Thursday Instagram upload. “Welcome to boat day with Savannah and @nodramacharters 🤣😍 LOVE YOU CAP!!” she wrote alongside a clip of herself pulling the captain of a boat into the ocean with her.

“I lost my sunglasses again!” she exclaimed from the water.

Fans were happy to see Savannah having some fun after years of working toward getting her parents released from jail. “You go Savannah! Live your best life girl!!! You deserve it!!!💛💚🧡🤎,” one fan commented underneath the post, while another added, “Finally, having fun I love this for you.”

Savannah played a major role in getting President Donald Trump to issue pardons to Todd and Julie back in May. The couple had been serving multi-year jail sentences after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud back in 2022.

Savannah sported no makeup in the first pics she shared of herself and Todd after his prison release. “To the paparazzi following us looking to pay your bills… here’s your photo 🤦🏼‍♀️ @toddchrisley,” she captioned a series of Instagram selfies with her dad on May 29.

She also went makeup-free in an August 8 Instagram video, in which she shared her excitement and sadness over her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, going back to school. (Savannah gained custody of Grayson and her niece, Chloe Chrisley, during Todd and Julie’s prison stints.)

“It’s a really, really sad day for me. I’m gonna cry. Grayson is going back to the University of Alabama,” she shared. “I am so excited, so happy for him, but I’m gonna miss him. He is my, like, emotional support animal. We are absolute best friends, but I’m so proud of him.”