The Chrisleys are back! Two years after the end of their reality show Chrisley Knows Best, which concluded after Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, the family is returning to television with their new project The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.

The show will air on Lifetime and document Todd and Julie’s children fighting for their release from prison (they each served about two-and-a-half years before Donald Trump pardoned them in May). Plus, cameras were rolling when the couple returned home, reunited for the first time, and got re-accustomed to life outside of prison.

When does The Chrisleys: Back to Reality premiere?

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality has a two-night premiere on Monday, September 1, and Tuesday, September 2. Each night will feature a new two-hour episode starting at 8/7c.

On Tuesday, September 9, back-to-back episodes will air at 8/7c, followed by the finale on Tuesday, September 16.

Who is in The Chrisleys: Back to Reality cast?

Todd, Julie, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, and Nanny Faye, who all appeared on Chrisley Knows Best, are back for the family’s new show. Additionally, Julie’s parents, Harvey and Pam, are making their debut on the new show.

Todd’s kids from a previous relationship, Lindsie Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley, who are estranged from their father, will not be part of the show.

Is there a The Chrisleys: Back to Reality trailer?

Yes, Lifetime released the first trailer on July 31. The five-minute video begins with Savannah on the phone with her dad, who was behind bars at the time. “We will get through this,” Todd assures her. “I don’t know how it’s going to end, but at some point, the truth is going to come out.”

On another phone call, Julie says, “I live every day with the hopes that I will be reunited with my husband and my kids and my parents and my mother-in-law.” Todd also brings his humor to his phone call with Savannah, joking, “Do you think there’s a possibility I can get out of here before I need a facelift?”

The footage then flashes back to the family’s early days of reality television. “We’re filming one thing that’s, like, this happy life, and then the cameras go down and we’re also fighting a fed case,” Chase points out.

After the kids discuss being “betrayed” by family members (headlines about Lindsie are shown) and former friends, Savannah breaks down in tears while recalling the day her parents went to prison. “Seeing them say goodbye was really hard,” she shares. “I’ll never forget him opening the door and just watching him walk away.”

Without their parents around, tensions rise between Savannah and Chase. “Chase is not chase. It’s literally a blank shell,” she says, as headlines flash about his arrest for simple battery in January. “He needs help. There’s part of me that’s so afraid he’s going to die. I literally don’t even want to try to have a relationship with him. With my parents gone, our household is completely divided. I told my parents, ‘I don’t know if it can ever be repaired, honestly.'”

Finally, we see Savannah getting the news that Trump had pardoned Todd and Julie. Footage of her and Grayson reuniting with their parents on the day of their prison releases is shown. “I have nothing to hide,” Todd says when he’s finally back on camera. “I’m looking at this as me exposing the truth. Depending on how long this interview goes, you might see more than what you bargained for.”

The footage ends with Todd commenting on Julie’s hair, which returned to its natural color while she was serving time. “I never thought I’d be with a dark-headed woman,” he admits. “But I’m willing to try it tonight.”

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Series Premiere, Monday, September 1, 8/7c, Lifetime