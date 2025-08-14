Peacock’s Twisted Metal Season 2 finally sees Calypso’s tournament in high gear as the competitors fully show off their wares to both one another and the audience, particularly in Episode 5, “ONURMRK,” when each challenger gets to showboat for the others, showing off themselves and their cars, each equally impressive.

It is here that the audience meets each racer in the Twisted Metal tournament, some of whom had previously only existed in the annals of the game, including Mr. Grimm (Richard de Klerk) and Vermin (Lisa Gilroy). It is also here that a new development emerges for the new Odd Couple: Stu (Mike Mitchell) and Sweet Tooth (body performance by Joe Seanoa and voice performance by Will Arnett).

The two form an unlikely bond after Stu realizes he isn’t evil enough to survive in the apocalyptic world and decides to make Sweet Tooth his mentor. The sadistic clown revels in having a student, quickly taking Stu under his wing to teach him all the ways to torture, maim, and murder — while constantly threatening him with bodily harm and reminding him that Stu means little to the serial-killing clown in the long run.

Beginning in Episode 5, Stu reunites with his best friend Mike (Tahj Vaughans), who was previously thought to have been eaten by cannibals — an honest mistake given the current social climate of this universe’s new world order. By Episode 6, “MKAWSH,” it’s clear Stu still has lingering feelings about his relationship with Mike, especially since his former best buddy now has a new BFF in the form of a former people-eater, Dave (Johnno Wilson). Mike’s “Monica” is clearly missing his one-time “Brandy.”

This sparks a rivalry for Stu’s affections between his old best friend and the new psychopath in his life, a bromance that has added not only humor to Twisted Metal but also one of the series’ best character arcs.

TV Insider sat down with actor Mike Mitchell to talk about Stu’s growth in the series.

“I was a puppy dog, and Sweet Tooth is trying to give me my fangs,” said Mitchell. “And this season, the first time you see me, it’s a different Stu already. There’s been some growth off-screen. I’m learning what it takes to survive in this world. And I think that I’ve always benefited from other people taking care of me and helping me out. Stu is a survivor, but then this year, you’re seeing him kind of come into his own, and make those steps towards being able to live and exist in this universe.”

Mitchell also talked about his future with Sweet Tooth as he grapples with his new identity. “He’s starting to question what type of person he wants to be,” said Mitchell. “What he wants his world to be?”

“And I don’t know if the answer is staying, sticking around with Sweet Tooth forever and being his sidekick. It might mean stepping out and living his own life, if he wants peace and quiet,” he continued. “Because Sweet Tooth does not want peace and quiet.”

Twisted Metal, Season 2, Peacock