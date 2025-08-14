All your favorites in TV, movies, comics, and more are about to descend upon New York this fall. New York Comic Con is returning to the Javits Center for four days of pop culture fun.

From Thursday, October 9, through Sunday, October 12, you’ll be able to attend screenings and panels for your favorite shows and movies with the casts and creative teams there to answer questions, check out the booths on the floor, and more. The usual favorites will, of course, be there, including Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe (The Talamasca: The Secret Order and The Vampire Lestat, Interview With the Vampire‘s third season) and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Joining the lineup this year are the new Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, and many more. Plus, on the film side is Mercy with Chris Pratt, The Running Man with Glen Powell, and more.

Check out the full schedule for New York Comic Con 2025 below, and be sure to keep checking back for updates.

Thursday, October 9

11:00 a.m. Critical Role & Prime Video: A Decade of Adventure and The Animated World of Exandria (Prime Video): As the countdown begins for the November 19 premiere of The Mighty Nein on Prime Video, join Critical Role’s cast and executive producers — Laura Bailey, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Liam O’Brien, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham — for a can’t-miss conversation about what’s next in their expanding universe. Get the inside scoop on the upcoming animated series, fresh updates on The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4, and a special look ahead at Campaign Four of Critical Role’s flagship show. Plus, celebrate 10 incredible years of storytelling with the cast. (Main Stage)

12:00 p.m. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO): Step back into Westeros, a century before Game of Thrones, with unlikely duo Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire Egg. Cocreator and executive producer George R.R. Martin, cocreator and showrunner Ira Parker, and stars Peter Claffey (Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg) introduce the new HBO series. (Empire Stage)

2:30 p.m. Mercy: Step into the world of Mercy with Chris Pratt (actor), Kali Reis (actor), and Timur Bekmambetov (director and producer). Set in the near future, an LAPD detective (Pratt) wakes up strapped to an execution chair, on trial for murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to Judge Maddox (Rebecca Ferguson), an advanced A.I. system, or face immediate death. Get an exclusive first look at this high-stakes sci-fi crime thriller and hear directly from the cast and director as they reveal how they brought this race-against-time story to life! Mercy hits theaters January 23, 2026. (Empire Stage)

3:30 p.m. Slow Horses (Apple TV+): Apple’s Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning hit espionage drama follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known affectionately as Slough House, led by the brilliant but cantankerous Jackson Lamb, played by Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman. Join us for an exclusive panel featuring the misfit team of spies including Christopher Chung (“Roddy Ho”), James Callis (“Claude Whelan”), Ruth Bradley (“Emma Flyte”), and Tom Brooke (“JK Coe”), special season five guest star Nick Mohammed (“Zafar Jaffrey”) and Emmy Award-nominated director Saul Metzstein. (Main Stage)

5:15 p.m. Cross (Prime Video): Prime Video’s hit series, based on the worldwide bestselling novels by James Patterson, returns to the New York Comic Con stage with an exclusive first look at the second season of the thrilling crime drama. Star Aldis Hodge is back as Detective Alex Cross, joined by additional cast and creatives for a darker, jaw-dropping, and more unpredictable new season. The panel will reveal shocking new cases, high-stakes revelations, and the intense character moments that have made Cross a standout hit. (Main Stage)

5:30 p.m. Invincible (Prime Video): Join Emmy-Award winner Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, cocreator, coshowrunner, executive producer Robert Kirkman, and members of the star-studded voice cast for an exclusive conversation filled with Season 4 teases, behind-the-scenes insights, and surprises Invincible fans won’t want to miss. Has Invincible recovered from the fight with Conquest? Will things ever be the same with Eve? Will there be more Omni-Man in Season 4? Where is Season 5, William? All questions that may or may not be answered! (Empire Stage)

5:30 p.m. RoboCop: “Serve the public trust. Protect the innocent. Uphold the law.” Return to Old Detroit as Peter Weller (Alex Murphy/RoboCop) and Nancy Allen (Officer Anne Lewis) reunite to celebrate the enduring legacy of RoboCop. From its razor-sharp satire to its groundbreaking sci-fi action, RoboCop redefined the genre and left an indelible mark on pop culture. Hear behind-the-scenes stories, explore the film’s impact over the decades, and revisit what made the partnership between RoboCop and Officer Lewis so iconic. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the force — this is one directive you won’t want to miss. (Room 406.2)

6:30 p.m. Alien: Earth (FX): Q&A and Screening — Join series creator Noah Hawley, EP David W. Zucker (Scott Free), and the cast of this critically acclaimed sci-fi horror series for an unforgettable discussion. Inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise, FX’s Alien: Earth follows a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers who make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. (Empire Stage)

6:30 p.m. Primal (Adult Swim): After winning five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program, the third season of Genndy Tartakovksy’s Primal is set to return to Adult Swim. Join animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky for a first look at the third season of the acclaimed animated series produced by Cartoon Network Studios. (Room 405)

Friday, October 10

11:00 a.m. The Running Man: Writer and director Edgar Wright joins stars Glen Powell and Lee Pace for an exclusive look at this fall’s adrenaline-fueled, action-packed theatrical event. Adapted from the acclaimed bestseller by Stephen King, The Running Man is only in theatres this November. (Empire Stage)

2:15 p.m. Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video): It’s almost time to check in for Season 2 of Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel, so join creator and executive producer Vivienne Medrano, and series stars Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Kimiko Glenn, Alex Brightman, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Krystina Alabado, and more for one helluva good panel filled with Season 2 insights and breaking news that fans won’t want to miss. Trust Us. (Main Stage)

6:45 p.m. The Anne Rice Immortal Universe (AMC): AMC and AMC+ present panels featuring the casts and executive producers from two series within its Anne Rice Immortal Universe, including the highly anticipated new series Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order, focused on the secretive society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures around the globe, ahead of its October 26 premiere on AMC and AMC+, and the new rock-and-roll season of Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat, which follows rockstar Lestat and his band on tour and returns in 2026. (Main Stage)

8:00 p.m. BlumFest 2025: Blumhouse returns to the Javits Center for an explosive third year with BlumFest 2025 at New York Comic Con! The company will showcase its terrifying upcoming projects for this year, plus an electrifying sneak peek at what’s upcoming for 2026. (Empire Stage)

8:30 p.m. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC): Ahead of Season 3’s final two episodes, the cast and executive producers discuss the remainder of the season, which tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love, and share exclusive new footage from the show. (Main Stage)

Saturday, October 11

11:00 a.m. It: Welcome to Derry (HBO): Join cast and creatives for an exclusive look at never-before-seen footage from HBO’s upcoming series, from Warner Bros. Television. Panelists include: Andy Muschietti (director and exeecutive producer), Barbara Muschietti (EP), Jason Fuchs (coshowrunner and EP), Brad Caleb Kane (coshowrunner and EP), Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Kimberly Guerrero, and Stephen Rider. (Empire Stage)

11:15 a.m. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Your favorite agents have returned to NYCC — this time for a special cast reunion with the stars who helped turn a one-shot revival into seven seasons of unforgettable storytelling. Join Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Agent Melinda May), and Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) as they reflect on the show’s lasting legacy, share behind-the-scenes stories, and celebrate the passionate fan community that kept the S.H.I.E.L.D. mission alive. From “Coulson Lives!” to the rise of Quake and the saga of time-hopping agents and LMDs, this is the ultimate reunion for anyone who rode the bus from day one. (Main Stage)

1:30 p.m. Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation: Join special guests for a look behind the scenes at Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ shows from Marvel Television and Marvel Animation. (Empire Stage)

2:00 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (Fox): Join creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard and cast members H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy as they celebrate the series’ milestone 300th episode with a lively discussion, behind-the-scenes stories, exclusive sneak peek clips, and plenty of laughs. Don’t miss your chance to catch the Belchers live at the Javits Center. (Main Stage)

3:45 p.m. Breaking Bear (Tubi): Breaking Bear is a fur-flying, law-breaking, forest-saving rampage following a dysfunctional family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters, and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home. As they spiral deeper into the criminal abyss, they face off against biker gangs, an egomaniacal news anchor, and their own spectacular talent for self-sabotage. Join panelists, Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, Emmy winner Sarah Michelle Gellar, Emmy winner Annie Murphy, and Elizabeth Hurley. Breaking Bear will premiere on Tubi in March 2026. (Main Stage)

6:15 p.m. The Beauty (FX): Be among the first to catch a sneak peek of FX’s new international thriller from executive producer, writer, and director Ryan Murphy. Join stars Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall, and Ashton Kutcher as they discuss filming the sci-fi action series across New York, Paris, Venice, and Rome. Based on the comic books of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, a sexually transmitted virus makes those affected more beautiful, but with deadly consequences. FX’s The Beauty premieres on Hulu in early 2026. (Main Stage)

6:30 p.m. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Netflix): Join executive producer Scott Kreamer along with series cast including Sean Giambrone (Ben), Kiersten Kelly (Brooklynn), Kausar Mohammed (Yaz), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy), and Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius) as they offer an exclusive first look inside in the final season of DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s hit Netflix series. (Room 405)

7:45 p.m. Sony Pictures Panel & Footage: Sony Pictures will host a panel with special guests and showcase new footage from films soon to be released exclusively in movie theaters. Please be advised that materials shown at this presentation are intended for mature audiences. (Empire Stage)

Sunday, October 12

12:00 p.m. X-Men: Days of Future Past: Mutants assemble! Join James McAvoy (Professor Charles Xavier), Nicholas Hoult (Hank McCoy/Beast), and Elliot Page (Kitty Pryde) for a special reunion celebrating their unforgettable roles in the X-Men film franchise. From the halls of Xavier’s School to the time-bending events of Days of Future Past, these fan-favorite stars reflect on what it meant to bring Marvel’s mutants to life on the big screen. Expect behind-the-scenes stories, character insights, and plenty of love for the films that reshaped superhero cinema for a new generation. No Cerebro required—just bring your inner mutant. (Empire Stage)

12:45 p.m. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (HBO Max): Join executive producer and showrunner Adam Muto, along with voice cast members Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch, for an exclusive sneak peek at the multiversal adventures that await in Season 2 of the HBO Max Original series from Cartoon Network Studios. (Main Stage)

3:30 p.m. Phineas and Ferb (Disney): Great Googly Moogly! Join the brilliant minds behind Phineas and Ferb, cocreators Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh, as they reveal exclusive sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes stories, and surprise guest appearances that fans won’t want to miss. (Room 405)