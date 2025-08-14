Find the Forresters For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Bold and the Beautiful alum Hunter Tylo, who played the original Taylor Hayes on the long-running soap, has opened up about her time on the show in a rare interview, revealing a storyline she once turned down.

Tylo has kept a low profile since her last appearance on the daytime drama series, which came in 2019. However, she recently appeared on the Unexpected Cosmology YouTube Channel, where she admitted to once threatening to walk off set after a scene in the script hit a little too close to home.

“I don’t think people understand what they’re getting into by wanting to be an actor or an actress,” she said, per MichaelFairmanTV. “I have, in the past, temperamentally walked off of a set. I have refused to say things or do things because either they didn’t jive with what I believe in, or I could just see how flat-out wrong it was.”

The All My Children actress went on to share how she lost her son, Mickey, in October 2007. Mickey died at 19 years old when he suffered an epileptic fit and fell into their home swimming pool. When Tylo’s onscreen daughter Phoebe (MacKenzie Mauzy) died in a car crash in a December 2008 episode, the similarities became too much to handle.

“They [the writers] will start taking your real life, and then they’ll write it into the story. So, you get to live it twice,” Tylo stated before opening up about her son’s tragic passing.

“The next thing I know in the script, one of my daughters dies. She gets hit and killed in a car wreck,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘What? I can’t do that. I can’t do this!’ This only happened like three weeks ago or two or whatever, however long it was. I don’t know.”

Tylo added that she started to turn up later and later to set, explaining, “My body was saying, ‘Don’t do this. Do not relive this because you’re going to have to use real life to get the tears to flow. You’re going to have a meltdown or something.'”

“There were a lot of people talking who were bad mouthing me… ‘Look at her. She’s late to the set all the time. Look at her. She’s just acting like a drama queen,'” the Days of Our Lives alum recalled.

Tylo revealed how there was one scene in particular that she refused to do. “They wrote a scene where I’m supposed to go to the morgue to identify my daughter, which everybody knows what a parent would really have to do. I did have to go through that,” she shared.

“And they wanted me to reenact it, live it, and do this whole thing of grieving and holding her body and her toes and her hands, and kissing their head like you do,” Tylo continued. “I wasn’t going to do that. I said, ‘I don’t care. Fire me. Goodbye. This ain’t happening. I mean, it’s not for sale. My pain is not for sale, okay?'”

Sharing her advice for those thinking about a career in acting, Tylo warned, “It’s not all roses. It’s not all flashy cars and limos and gowns and red carpets and lights are flashing and everybody loves you. It’s not. Sometimes people hate your guts and sometimes you’re doing stuff that is extremely traumatizing to yourself. So that’s my two cents.”