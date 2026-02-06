Darin Brooks may be starring in a new film, The Roaring Game, out Friday, February 6, but his soap roots are never far from his mind.

Brooks launched his career in 2006 on Days of Our Lives as Max Brady, earning a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series, before spending a decade on The Bold and the Beautiful as fan-favorite Wyatt Spencer from 2013-24. A return to daytime? He’s not ruling it out.

“The door is always open on my end,” he notes. “I went to see Brad [Bell, B&B‘s executive producer and head writer] a couple of months ago to see the new digs, the new studio. They’re up in Sunset Las Palmas, which is amazing. They’re doing so well, and it’s a bigger studio and a lot more accommodations. It’s really nice to see because then a show can really flourish. So, I talked to Brad a little bit, and we don’t know what’s on the horizon yet, but I’m open to it.”

He’d also be on board if another soap came calling. “I would be open to that, too,” he shares. “I’d be open to anything right now. I’m at a place in my life where I want to start doing more and getting back into the swing of things. This movie really lit a fire in my belly to get out there again and hopefully do some fun stuff. I’m back into my acting class again, where I’m getting re-inspired and reinvigorated.”

Looking back on his B&B years, Brooks says the experience remains especially meaningful. “My 10 years there were phenomenal and ones I don’t take for granted,” he reflects. “I had some of the best times there and some of the craziest experiences, too. Traveling to different places, like Monte Carlo and Paris, and having so many wonderful memories from being there and just having the opportunities to be able to do that was amazing. It’s the only show that gets to travel abroad and do those kinds of things. And the family there, the whole cast and crew and everybody, I love them, and I miss them.”

That strong sense of family carried over to his latest project, where the ensemble was a major draw. “When I found out who was attached to it, I was like, ‘Double yes, let’s do this,’” Brooks shares. “Mickey Rourke‘s in there, and when I was filming with him, I was sitting across the table and pinching myself, like, ‘I’m freaking working with Mickey Rourke right now. This is insane. I’ve seen all his movies.’“

Rourke’s not the only name that appealed to Brooks. “Rob Gronkowski is in it, and we have Justin Chatwin from Shameless,” he adds. “Fivel Stewart plays my love interest; she’s from The Recruit on Netflix, and Eddie Kaye Thomas, who is Finch in American Pie, plays my brother. Antoine Tanner and Paul Johansson from One Tree Hill are in it. We have Jon Stoddard from all the GAC stuff and Hallmark, and then the great William Forsythe plays our dad.”

Best of all, the chemistry clicked. “Everybody came with their A game and just created some really fun characters,” Brooks reports. “We didn’t have a bad day on set. Everybody was laughing, and we were cracking each other up. When you have that kind of magic on set where everybody’s just trying to make each other break, you know that it’s going to be a funny film.”

In The Roaring Game, Brooks plays Rickey, a former hockey star whose life is derailed by injury, until he finds a second chance when he decides to put together a curling team. For the Hawaii native, taking the ice was a new experience, but one he fully embraced.

“We have one skating rink on the whole island of Hawaii; curling is not a thing,” Brooks muses. “But we shot the movie in Rhode Island, and we had a day of training on the ice on one of the weekends before we started shooting with the whole cast and crew, so that people could get used to being in the shoes and being on the ice and getting a feel for everything. By the end of it, we were having a blast. It’s like bowling and shuffleboard on ice. How could you go wrong?”

While the film marks a new chapter, Brooks is also waiting for word about a revival of Blue Mountain State, the college football series in which he starred as Alex Moran. “It’s still up in the air,” Brooks reveals. “It’s got a huge cult following. I still get people coming up to me every single day going, ‘Oh, my God, you’re that guy from Blue Mountain State,’ and shoot, that was 16, 17 years ago. It’s kind of the gift that keeps on giving, and I love it. I love hearing people still loving that show and watching that show. It’s back on Netflix and Amazon Prime, so people are starting to watch it again.”

And with The Roaring Game in theaters now, Brooks hopes audiences embrace it. “I’m excited,” he enthuses. “I really hope it does well. It’s such a good throwback to those ‘80s, ‘90s comedies — Dodgeball, Blades of Glory, and Kingpin — and it’s got a lot of heart. We have a lot of fun elements in it, and I think people are going to be happily surprised. Hopefully, there’s a newfound appreciation from the people who don’t know a lot about curling. And the Olympics are starting, so the timing is great.”