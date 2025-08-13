David Cross will guest star in Elsbeth Season 3, TV Insider can exclusively reveal. The comedian will appear in Episode 2, which is part of the special two-part premiere coming out in October on CBS. The episode will be directed by Elsbeth co-creator and executive producer Robert King, marking his fourth time directing for the procedural.

The Arrested Development alum will play Nolan Hurst. After the purchase of a rare doll on the black market turns deadly, Nolan, a hapless insider trader fresh from a stint in prison, winds up taking hostages in one of New York’s best toy stores.

Elsbeth Season 3 premieres on a special night, Sunday, October 12, at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. It will air after the Matlock Season 2 premiere at 8:30/7:30c. Both shows will air two episodes in one week. Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 2 airs Thursday, October 16, at 10/9c. The series will continue to air new episodes on Thursdays at 10/9c after that.

CBS previously announced that Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Lindsay Mendez will guest star in the Elsbeth Season 3 premiere. Stephen Colbert will reportedly be a guest star in the same episode. Colbert is said to play a popular late-night host named Scotty Bristol. Sedaris will play Laurel Hammond-Muntz, the headstrong and devoted head writer and executive producer of the popular late-night talk show Way Late With Scotty Bristol. Richter will play Mickey Muntz, the hilarious but long-suffering sidekick to Scotty. He’s also Laurel’s husband. And Mendez’s character will have closer ties to Carrie Preston‘s Elsbeth Tascioni. She plays Officer Grace Hackett, a hard-working officer and an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock. When she teams up with Elsbeth for a case focused on the world of comedy, her knowledge of the business comes in handy.

Elsbeth will have rotating partner officers at the NYPD following Carra Patterson‘s exit as a series regular at the end of Season 2. Patterson will reprise her role as Detective Kaya Blanke in a guest star capacity indefinitely. It’s not yet known if she will be back in Season 3. Wendell Pierce returns as a series regular alongside Preston. Additional casting will be announced at a later time.

Cross is an American comedian, actor, writer, and voice artist. Cross created, starred, and hosted the HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show alongside Bob Odenkirk for four seasons. He also starred as Tobias Fünke in the original three seasons of Fox’s Arrested Development and reprised his pivotal role for the Netflix reboot. Cross also appeared in a recurring role on ABC’s Modern Family as Duane Bailey. Cross created, wrote, executive produced, and starred in The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, which aired for two seasons on IFC. Most recently, Cross directed Season 1 of his show BLISS, a new TV series for Sky starring Heather Graham.

Elsbeth, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 12, 9:30/8:30c, Regular Time Period Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 10/9c, CBS