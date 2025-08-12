Jane Lynch Is Back as ‘Celebrity Weakest Link’ Host in Fox First Look

Jane Lynch is ready to dominate the competition. She is set to host the new season of Celebrity Weakest Link next month, and the key art for the new season just dropped.

In the photo, host Jane Lynch is giving a smize to the camera. She is wearing a navy blue suit with a navy blue shirt with gemstones underneath it. The Glee alum is sporting her classic short blonde hair and black glasses. Her arms are folded, and her right arm is resting on her chest in a fist.

Lynch is standing between a circle of gold links. The title Celebrity Weakest Link also has gold links wrapped around it. The words “Dominated by Jane Lynch” and “Hollywood Meets Humiliation” appear under Lynch.

The new season, which premieres on Monday, September 15, at 9/8c on Fox, will feature all celebrity contestants. The version with non-famous people has aired on NBC with Lynch since 2020. She is no stranger to Fox, as she starred in Glee, which aired on the network for six seasons.

In this version, eight celebrities from the worlds of television, sports, or stand-up comedy compete to win up to $1 million for the charity of their choosing. They will answer general knowledge questions and bank money as a group across multiple rounds.

At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the “weakest link,” and the host sends them off with the infamous farewell, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” The two who make it to the final round will battle it out to determine who wins the banked money for their charity.

Celebrity Weakest Link is executive produced by Ryan O’Dowd and Krystal Whitney for BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Stuart Krasnow, Aaron Solomon, and Lynch are executive producers, with Krasnow serving as showrunner.

Weakest Link has been the fastest and fiercest quiz show on television, earning a place in pop culture history since its original run in 2001.

The celebrity lineup has not yet been announced. Check back for updates or tune into the game show in one month to see which celebrity knows the most.