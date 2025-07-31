Say goodbye to the version of Weakest Link that you knew and hello to the all-new Celebrity Weakest Link. The new game show is set to premiere this fall with the same host, but on a new network, and familiar contestants.

Weakest Link first made its debut in 2001. Anne Robinson hosted the original version, which was soon canceled in 2003. The game show was revived in 2020 with Jane Lynch as the host. Weakest Link has a team of contestants who try to reach and complete a chain of correct answers from general knowledge questions within a certain time limit.

At the end of each round, one person is considered the “weakest link” by either answering questions wrong or not banking money. The contestants vote on who the weakest link is, and Lynch will tell them, “You are the weakest link. Goodbye!”

However much money is banked at the end of the round goes into the contestant’s total pot, and one person wins at the end. This time, celebrities will try to win money for charity.

Here is everything we know about Celebrity Weakest Link.

When does Celebrity Weakest Link premiere?

Celebrity Weakest Link will begin on Monday, September 15, at 9/8c on Fox, and air every Monday after that. The regular version of the game show used to air on NBC. Name That Tune will precede the new game show. Lynch is no stranger to Fox, as she starred in Glee, which aired on the network for six seasons.

Where can you watch Weakest Link?

The new season will air on Fox. Old seasons of the game show currently stream on Peacock.

Who hosts Celebrity Weakest Link?

Jane Lynch will be back as host for the celebrity version. She had hosted every season since it was rebooted.

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Weakest Link?

Not yet.

Who is competing on Celebrity Weakest Link?

The cast has not yet been announced, but eight celebrities will try to win up to $1 million for their charities. Check back here for updates.

Celebrity Weakest Link, Season 1, Monday, September 15, 9/8c, Fox