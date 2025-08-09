The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is filled with many obvious Easter eggs — but apparently, fans missed one of them in the form of a cameo from Jenny Han.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the writer of the beloved book trilogy alerted viewers to her nearly undetectable presence in Season 3, Episode 5 of the Prime Video show.

“I do make a cameo in this episode,” Han, an executive producer for the series and director for Episode 5, told the publication. “It’s just my voice. The reason why I’m even saying it now is because I don’t think anyone’s going to pick up on it, it’s like the tiniest thing, but it made me laugh.”

The episode titled “Last Dance” features many scenes narrated by Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) for the first time. By contrast, Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and sometimes Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) have narrated all the other episodes.

“This one’s just a tiny little thing,” Han reiterated. “I don’t think anyone’s going to know it’s me. It’s almost impossible, honestly.”

Even with her bringing it to fans’ attention, she doesn’t think viewers will be able to identify the quick cameo.

For Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Han appeared at the debutante ball in the finale. And eagle-eyed viewers spotted her exiting a liquor store in Season 2.

Although fans missed Han’s voice in Season 3, they have certainly picked up on countless other Easter eggs in the final installment of the summer love triangle involving two brothers and their childhood family friend — including a scene in which Belly fills in an answer to Conrad’s crossword puzzle.

Han previously warned viewers that the story will have a different ending in the Prime Video show than it does in the books.

“I always knew how I wanted to end the books,” she told Elite Daily. “But with the show, I went into it with an open mind. I wanted to approach it with fresh eyes and just see what sort of magic happened on screen.”

In the books, Belly chooses Conrad. Could things end up differently in the series?

“I am somebody who is always changing things up,” Han teased. “People will be like, ‘Why are you changing that? That was working well!’ But to me, it could always be better. That’s how I approach everything, so naturally I was going into this story feeling like I wanted to make it even better and try new things.”

