Cue J. Cole‘s “She Knows.” The Buccaneers Season 2 finale featured the long-overdue showdown between former best friends Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) and Nan (Kristine Froseth). Once Nan discovered Lizzy was the woman having an affair with Theo (Guy Remmers), things quickly spiraled out of control. Nan threatened to expose Lizzy, Nan realized she was pregnant, and Theo threw everyone a curveball by abdicating his position as Duke of Tintagel so he could be with Lizzy.

Nan was just about to announce to everyone that she was pregnant with the heir to Tintagel when Theo made his shocking announcement. Nan ran off, and Lizzy quickly followed her. The two had another heated conversation, where Nan dropped the bomb that she was pregnant with Theo’s baby, which left Lizzy stunned. Nan planned to run away from Tintagel, but asked (more like automatically assumed) Lizzy would keep her secret. “Good luck lying to Theo,” Nan told Lizzy.

Lizzy and Theo finally have the chance to be together in the open, but will Lizzy be able to lie to the man she loves? Is there hope for Nan and Lizzy’s friendship in the future? Aubri Ibrag spoke with TV Insider about the Lizzy, Nan, and Theo drama in the Season 2 finale.

Were you surprised by how Lizzy and Nan’s initial fight about the affair played out?

Aubri Ibrag: I think Lizzy was obviously expecting some sort of anger and stuff like that, but I don’t think she was expecting necessarily Nan to threaten to expose her, in a sense, and ruin her reputation, because back in those days, that’s equivalent to basically death. Your whole life being ruined is something that was so huge, and it was like a jab. It’s been Lizzy’s fear from day one with Seadown and people finding out that she got naked in front of a man and being thought of as this impure woman and then tossed to the side; that’s been her biggest fear. I think that really hits when Nan says that, and I think that’s where both of them then become quite angry with each other.

Do you believe Lizzy when she says she never would have entertained the idea of Theo if Nan hadn’t said to her face that they were done?

Maybe Lizzy had a little crush on Theo, but I don’t think she would have ever gone there or allowed herself to go there unless Nan literally said, “I’m in love with Guy. I’m off to Italy.” Lizzy was like, “You sure you don’t love Theo?” And she’s like, “Yeah, I’m sure.” There’s no way that Lizzy would have gone for Theo if Nan and Theo were still together. I think the fact that Nan left for Italy almost enabled Lizzy’s choices to keep pursuing that, and then, obviously, she got herself into a little sticky situation.

When Nan asks Lizzy if Theo’s in love with her, Lizzy replies, “He says so.” Is there a part of Lizzy that’s still unsure of Theo’s feelings for her?

I think Lizzy has a lot of trouble believing in love, if that makes sense. Believing that what someone says is true, just because of her experience with Seadown. I think Seadown made her feel so special with his presence, and then he ended up being this messed-up guy who sort of sexually violated her. I think from that she’s kind of wary now of who she trusts. I think she does think that Theo loves her. She hopes so. I think she really hopes he does, and she feels it, but it’s hard to say to your best friend, “Your husband’s in love with me.” Maybe she’s also being a little shy. There’s definitely parts of her being debating whether he’s actually in love with her, or if this is just his rebound infatuation. You know when you end a relationship and the next person, you think you’re in love with them, right? We’ve all been there at one point.

At the masquerade ball, Nan drops the baby bombshell on Lizzy and wants Lizzy to lie to Theo about it. Where does Lizzy’s allegiance lie right now?

I think in that moment, Lizzie’s ready to throw in this towel now that a child is involved. I remember that day, we did so many different takes, and eventually, I got this instinct to just… I almost wanted to walk away from her when she said the line. Kristine and I really played around on the day of the scene. Every take would be different. Some of the takes, we would be screaming at each other. Some of the takes, I’d be crying. Some of the takes, I’d be begging. Kristine as well would be angry, and then she would be sad, and then all of these things. I think when the baby bombshell drops, Lizzy’s thinking, “I can’t ruin a family now. I can’t ruin a child’s life for my own selfish reasons.” So she’s ready to be like, “Okay, well, go tell him. Go be with him.” But now he’s abdicated his title. It’s such a mess there. It’s just something that’s even bigger than her to even process in that moment. I think the way Nan says, “Good luck lying to Theo,” is kind of a jab because I think something that Lizzy never wanted was to have a relationship where it’s not 100% honest and 100% in love and pure. I don’t think Lizzy wants to be in a toxic line. I don’t think Lizzy would be a very good liar. I feel like it’s always kind of written all over her face.

Do you think Lizzy could end up telling Theo that Nan’s pregnant?

I have no idea. I think it’s a decision that she would have to grapple with a lot, similar to the decision that she grappled with giving or not giving Guy’s letter to Nan at the beginning of this season. But at the end of the day, I think she would act in a way that would be in the best interest of both of the people. But maybe she could try to brush it to the side because what if she’s pregnant? We don’t know. [Laughs]

With this baby twist, do you think this changes things for Lizzy with Hector? She is still engaged to him…

I forgot about that. I think even at this point in time, with everything going on, even if Lizzy doesn’t end up with Theo, I think she would just end up alone. I think she would just actually put herself in a little cabin in the woods and live by herself because everything going on is so crazy and overwhelming. But I actually don’t know if she would go through the wedding with Hector if that ended up happening. I don’t know if she would. He’s just so career-focused. I think she’d rather live with her girls than live with someone who’s so annoying to be around with his career.

Do you think Lizzie and Nan’s friendship can be repaired?

I think yes because I think Nan will come around and understand the situation, in a sense, because she did the same thing to Theo. So hopefully, she’s able to put herself in Lizzy’s shoes and see things from a non-emotional perspective, and more like, “Okay, this is a situation. I don’t love this man. She does. Why can’t they just be happy together? And I’ll be happy with whoever I love.” Obviously, now she’s pregnant, so maybe there’s always going to be a bit of resentment if she’s going to have to maybe be a single mother or whatever. I don’t know. I think it’s complicated.

