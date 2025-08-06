[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Buccaneers Season 2 Episode 8, “She Knows.”]

The Buccaneers‘ Season 2 finale has arrived, and it didn’t pull any punches as viewers followed the characters on a rollercoaster ride of twists and turns so shocking, we’re still recovering.

All of the drama unfolded at a Tintagel-set masquerade, which saw some bonds broken, life-changing decisions made, and secrets shared. The biggest shock was the revelation of Nan’s (Kristine Frøseth) pregnancy, which left her determined to hold onto her marriage with the Duke of Tintagel, Theo (Guy Remmers), despite her learning about his affair with her best friend, Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag).

This also meant putting her romance with Guy (Matthew Broome) on hold as he also remained married to Paloma (Grace Ambrose). Meanwhile, Theo was angered, believing Nan was responsible for exposing his indiscretion to the papers, not realizing that Lizzy’s ex-fiancé, Hector (Jacob Ifan), was responsible, and he decided to carve a path for his future with Lizzy by abdicating his throne.

While his choice allows him the option of divorce, his revelation to the crowd at the party was moments late, as Lizzy had seemingly promised to move forward with her marriage to Hector as a means of protection, unaware he had orchestrated the drama with that result in mind. Shocked by the announcement, Nan took off running with Lizzy trailing after her.

When Lizzy confronted Nan about the affair revealed to the papers, Nan was offended that her friend would think she’d betray her that way and revealed everything she’d been doing was to protect her baby’s future. After Theo’s abdication announcement, though, Nan decided that Theo couldn’t know about the baby for fear that the institution would take the child from her.

In the finale’s closing moments, Nan made Lizzy promise not to tell Theo about the child. Meanwhile, Theo’s mother worked to resolve the empty throne situation as it was revealed she called on Kit, a secret brother of Theo’s that he doesn’t know about. Needless to say, it was an episode filled with jaw-dropping reveals and raised some seriously big questions as we await news on a potential Season 3 announcement.

Below, the showrunners and stars break down some answers to the burning questions we still have.

The Buccaneers, Seasons 1-2, Streaming Now, Apple TV+