The Buccaneers has officially been renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+ following its epic second season, which debuted earlier this year on the streamer.

In addition to announcing the renewal, Apple TV+ unveiled an exciting teaser image of the stars celebrating the news behind the scenes. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about the show’s return, and stay tuned for more details in the days ahead.

What has been said about The Buccaneers Season 3 renewal?

As mentioned above, The Buccaneers has been renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+, and in response to the announcement, series creator Katherine Jakeways said, “We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next. Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do.”

Is there any teaser or trailer for The Buccaneers Season 3?

No, there are no official teasers offering a peek at Season 3, but Apple TV+ did share a fun photo featuring the stars holding up three fingers in celebration of the Season 3 renewal. See it below:

Who will star in The Buccaneers Season 3?

Season 2 of the series starred Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Leighton Meester, Grace Ambrose, Maria Almeida, Amelia Bullmore, Fenella Woolgar, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Greg Wise, and Jacob Ifan.

As seen in the image above, Frøseth, Boe, Ibrag, Totah, Waterhouse, Remmers, Broome, and Fishwick all tease Season 3, making us believe that they’ll likely be back, but stay tuned for official Season 3 casting details in the weeks ahead.

What is The Buccaneers Season 3 about?

The Buccaneers Season 3 will continue to follow the stories of American women finding their way in England as they navigate their friendships, relationships, and plenty of other drama. As the logline teases, Season 3 sees the Buccaneers fighting back together, as they look for the loves of their lives. With a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future. If polite English society thought our American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship.

Who makes The Buccaneers Season 3?

The Buccaneers is written by series creator Jakeways, with Beth Willis and Joe Innes serving as executive producers alongside her for the latest chapter. The Buccaneers is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company.

The Buccaneers, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+