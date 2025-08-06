Former HGTV Star Joanna Gaines Moves to Food Network With New Show

Joanna Gaines is taking a break from renovating homes to share some of her favorite recipes with fans in a brand-new series.

Magnolia Table: At the Farm will debut concurrently — for the first time — on both Food Network and Magnolia Network. The six-episode series will also be available to stream the same day on HBO Max.

“In Magnolia Farm: At the Table, Joanna welcomes viewers into her home to share cherished family recipes and seasonal favorites — from quick snacks to Sunday treats,” reads a press release description released on Wednesday, August 6. “Along the way, she offers cooking tips, celebrates the beauty of fresh ingredients, and invites audiences to enjoy the simple pleasures of time spent in some of her favorite spaces around the farm.”

Gaines shares her excitement about the new series in a Wednesday press release statement. “This show is all about slowing down, having fun in the kitchen, and creating simple meals that bring people together,” she said. “I’m excited to share some of my favorite recipes and stories from our life on the farm, and I hope it will inspire you to savor the time you spend in the company of good food and people you love.”

In addition to hosting, Joanna will serve as an executive producer on the series with her husband, Chip Gaines, through their production company, Blind Nil. The show serves as a follow-up to Joanna’s other cooking show, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, which has run for eight seasons on Magnolia Network and aired reruns on Food Network.

“Magnolia Table is a series we’ve long loved, and in its next chapter, Jo brings us back to the place she feels most at home: the farm,” Allison Page, President of Magnolia Network, said in a statement on Wednesday. “This series feels personal and relaxed, as we spend time with Joanna in her own space. We can’t wait to share it with viewers.”

The new show marks a surprising network shift for Joanna, who is best known for her home renovation shows with Chip. The couple rose to fame on HGTV’s Fixer Upper, which ran from 2013 to 2018. They initially launched Magnolia Network on Discovery+ in 2021 before the network moved to cable in 2022.

Magnolia Network’s latest series, Back to the Frontier, was recently met with backlash from religious groups for the inclusion of a gay couple in the cast. Husband Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs and their 10-year-twin sons are one of three families traded in modern-day comforts for the experience of living in the 1880s on the reality series, which premiered last month.

Chip addressed the casting controversy in a July 13 X post, writing, “Talk, ask qustns [sic], listen.. maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never.”

He added, “It’s a sad sunday when ‘non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian💔.”

Magnolia Table: At the Farm, Series Premiere, September 7, 11a/10c, Food Network and Magnolia Network, streaming same day on HBO Max