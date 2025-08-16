Joanna Gaines’ Sneak Peek of ‘Magnolia Table: At the Farm’ Has Fans Saying the Same Thing

Joanna Gaines posted a sneak peek video of her new Food Network series, Magnolia Table: At the Farm — and it left fans of the former HGTV star saying the same thing.

On Saturday, August 16, the designer who rose to fame alongside her husband, Chip Gaines, in Fixer Upper, took to Instagram with a clip about her upcoming show.

“Magnolia Table is back! But with a bit of a twist..” Gaines captioned her update. “Right before filming started I had the idea to film a new series right at home. We’re calling it Magnolia Table: At the Farm and we’re scaling a few things back this time … fewer cameras, quicker comfort recipes, and me in my favorite spot to play, create, and bake something fresh.”

To conclude the post, the mom of five encouraged fans, “Tune in for the series premiere on @magnolianetwork and @foodnetwork September 7 at 11 a.m. eastern or stream on @hbomax.”

In the video, Gaines told viewers, “So we’re shooting a new season of Magnolia Table but it’s here on the farm, in the butler’s pantry. I can’t wait for you to see this new season.”

Folks in the comments reacted to the behind-the-scenes glimpse of the upcoming show, and many were counting down the days until its premiere.

One Instagram user declared, “Yay cant wait! 😍.”

Another shared, “It’s gonna be good👏.”

Someone else echoed, “Can’t wait to watch ❤️.”

A different fan wrote, “Literally having breakfast in bed watching Magnolia Table ❤️ Can’t wait for the new season!”

Meanwhile, yet another follower commented, “I can’t waaaaait.”

Recently, Gaines dropped jaws with photos of transforming her son Crew’s bedroom into a butler’s pantry, where her new show will be filmed.

“When my youngest, Crew, announced that he was ready to move into the big boy room, it meant reimagining how to utilize his bedroom (which just so happens to be a tucked-away space just off the kitchen),” she shared on Instagram.

Gaines continued, “Additional space for cooking & entertaining became the leading idea, and from there we transformed this extra room into an inspiring butler’s pantry where all my sourdough dreams can come true 🥖.”

Magnolia Table: At the Farm, Series Premiere, September 7, 11a/10c, Food Network and Magnolia Network, streaming same day on HBO Max