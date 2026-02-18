What To Know The Golden Girls will join the MeTV lineup starting March 16.

This marks the beloved sitcom’s return to broadcast television since its last airing in 1997, allowing new and longtime fans to enjoy the series again.

Celebrated for its sharp writing and groundbreaking portrayal of mature women, The Golden Girls remains a cultural phenomenon and a staple among TV comedy classics.

Starting on Monday, March 16, MeTV will be the residence of a few old friends as The Golden Girls finds a new home on the entertainment television network. The series will air two episodes back-to-back weeknights beginning at 10/9c, then on Sundays it will air an episode at 6/5c, and again as a two-hour prime time block beginning at 8/7c.

The debut of The Golden Girls on MeTV marks the series’ return to free broadcast television since its final, over-the-air telecast back in 1997.

“The popularity of The Golden Girls is unlike that of almost any other comedy in television history – sharply written and distinctive for portraying and celebrating mature leading female characters as vital, engaged, sexy and downright funny,” said Neal Sabin, vice-chairman Weigel Broadcasting Co. “The show is a phenomenon, spanning all corners of pop culture and fan appreciation. It is a true honor to bring the series back to broadcast television as part of MeTV’s lineup, where viewers of all ages can tune in and enjoy this truly memorable and entertaining series.”

Starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty, The Golden Girls made its Saturday night debut on NBC in 1985. Created by Susan Harris, the story of four single women in their golden years sharing a home in Miami quickly became an instant hit, as the lives of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia turned into must-see TV for audiences of all ages.

Unprecedented for its time, The Golden Girls was not only hilarious but fearless. The series tackled subjects rarely addressed in sitcoms before, including aging, mortality, racism, and sexuality, always balancing honesty with warmth, humor, and, occasionally, a slice of cheesecake. The show ran for seven seasons until 1992, and remains one of television’s most beloved comedies. Decades later, it is still celebrated for its razor-sharp wit, deeply human storytelling, and the rare ability to be both wildly funny and profoundly moving, proving that friendship never goes out of style… even if some episodes haven’t aged as well as others.

The Golden Girls is the latest addition to MeTV’s library of television favorites, which features more than 60 iconic series airing each week. The beloved sitcom will air weeknights alongside other comedy classics, including Everybody Loves Raymond, M*A*S*H, The Andy Griffith Show, and The Carol Burnett Show, further cementing its place among the most enduring and influential comedies in television history.

