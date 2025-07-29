‘Big Brother’ Fans Give Verdict on New ‘Unlocked’ Series

As always, Big Brother fans can expect the unexpected. Big Brother: Unlocked premiered on Friday, July 25, after a chaotic week in the house, and fans gave their opinions on whether the series is necessary, what they think of the hosts, and more.

Big Brother: Unlocked airs every other Friday on CBS and Paramount+ at 8/7c. Season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur and Season 24 winner Taylor Hale co-host the show. Each week, they bring on a celebrity guest who is a fan of the show. This past week, it was Saturday Night Live‘s Bobby Moynihan. They also brought along previous Big Brother players and the most recent evictee, Amy.

The premiere episode consisted of the hosts, along with Season 26 winner Chelsie Baham, forming their Fantasy Drafts for the season. They also talked to Amy about who she wants to win and who she would’ve put up. Throughout the show, Levasseur and Hale showed funny clips of either people crying in the Diary Room or making deals for final twos with everyone in the house. There will be different skits and guests each week.

They discussed the past two weeks and shared their thoughts on the houseguests. To wrap things up, they invited fans to participate. Hale asked which houseguest had the worst fashion sense, and the one with the most votes would get gooed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

But did fans like the show? Here’s what they had to say.

“This #BigBrotherUnlocked show might just be the most unnecessary show ever #BB27,” an X user tweeted.

“The vibes are all wrong. They’re trying to make it like ESPN which is the last thing I think most BB viewers want to see. Yeah, I like the game analysis and hot takes, but it should feel more like a hangout viewing party. I knew it the second I saw the set with Derrick and Taylor and Bobby all spread out at this enormous desk/table without being able to look at each other directly and Derrick pivoting side to side,” a Reddit user said.

“When they first promoted it, my immediate thought was ‘They couldn’t find literally ANY others to host this?’ I’ve never sat at home pondering ‘Hmmm I wonder what Taylor and Derrick think about things!?”’ another said.

“Derrick would have worked better with Danielle Reyes or Brittany. Taylor would have worked better with someone like Derek X or Kyland,” another fan wrote.

“It was boring,” said another Redditor.

On the other side of things, a fan posted on X, “I really really liked the first episode of #bigbrotherunlocked !!! They covered all my favorite things that have been all over bb twitter!! I love that CBS is giving us this #bb27.”

“Big Brother: Unlocked is giving Love Island: Aftersun meets SportsCenter! And @TheTayMack & @DerrickL are the perfect hosts to bounce off of each other and their guests! I’m loving this!! #BB27 #BigBrotherUnlocked,” said another.

“#bigbrotherunlocked is really entertaining!! I feel like I’m watching sports yay,” a third added.

“I’ll say that I’m a casual BB viewer (along with my mother, and grandmother) and my mother and I really enjoyed the show. It was cute! We liked the draft. We could tell that both Taylor and Derrick really loved Big Brother, and love talking about the game/strategy. Was it awkward at times — yes, i don’t disagree with that. But BB itself is often awkward and cringe-y; and that’s part of its charm. less charming in BB unlocked. but it’s not like it’s tarnishing the reputation of the franchise. I liked the segments. wine or whine with Nicole Franzel was hilarious IMHO,” a Reddit user said.

Another simply posted, “#BB27 #bigbrotherunlocked Good show. Good hosts.”

What did you think of the new series? Let us know in the comments.

Big Brother: Unlocked, every other Friday, 8/7c, CBS