Mama June Shannon is soaking in the compliments from her followers after sharing a recent snap showing off her massive weight loss.

On Sunday (August 3), the longtime reality star took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos documenting her ups and downs from over the years. The final snap showed Mama June flaunting her slimmer figure in a pair of skinny jeans. “Not all peaches and rainbows,” she captioned the post.

Mama June has detailed her weight loss journey with fans for years, sharing the positives, negatives, and various setbacks she’s had with maintaining a healthy weight. In 2016, she revealed she underwent weight loss surgery, which helped her get down to 195 pounds.

However, in the years since, she struggled to keep the weight off, especially following her eldest daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer battle. Anna died in December 2023 at 29 years old.

In April 2024, Mama June revealed she’d gained 130 pounds and had started taking weight loss injections. Speaking with In Touch Weekly back in May, the Mama June: Family Crisis star said she’s no longer taking the shots and has managed to maintain a weight of 195 pounds.

“I’m not on the shot. I haven’t been on the shot in quite a while,” she shared. “I have maintained, like, the same weight loss since, like, October.”

She also said she’s kept a lower weight due to a “lifestyle change,” noting she hasn’t taken a shot since December 2024.

“I tell you all the time, if you choose to go on the weight loss shot, it has so many benefits. Not just for weight loss, but for, like, people who have like PCOS, women’s issues, people who have inflammation, people who have other issues going on,” she told In Touch. “I haven’t took the shot since, like, December and [am] still maintaining and eating properly no matter where I’m at.”

Fans jumped into the comments of Mama June’s latest Instagram post to share their reactions, with one user writing, “You look awesome! Great job!”

“You are looking great keep it up! I did gastric sleeve surgery a couple years ago and have maintained so far. It’s still a lot of work the surgery/shots are just a tool,” said another.

“Stunningly georgeous 🔥🔥. You look so beautiful, always are,” another added.

One fan added, “Looking good June 🙌🔥 I’m on that journey too. We got this.”

“You look stunning!” said another commenter.

“Huge transformation wow❤️🙌🔥” wrote one user.

“You look great girl,” added another.